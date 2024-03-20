Afghanistan calls for 'political free cricket' after Australia scraps T20s





Cricket has exploded in popularity in Afghanistan in recent years, fueled by victories over bigger countries on the international stage. File. | Photo credit: Getty Images

Afghan cricket bosses on March 20 expressed disappointment that Australia had scrapped the men's T20 series due to worsening women's rights in the Taliban-ruled country and called for “political cricket”. Cricket Australia said it had been advised “that conditions for women and girls in Afghanistan are worsening” and postponed the three-match series scheduled for August and likely to be hosted by the UAE. “The Afghanistan Cricket Board (ACB) expresses its disappointment over Cricket Australia's decision to postpone another bilateral series against Afghanistan and reiterates its stance on neutral and politics-free cricket around the world,” a statement said. The decision announced on Tuesday was the third time since 2021, when the Taliban returned to power, that Australia has refused to play Afghanistan outside international tournaments. Cricket has exploded in popularity in Afghanistan in recent years, fueled by victories over bigger countries on the international stage. But under the Taliban's Islamic rule, women are effectively excluded from the game, as part of a series of restrictions on women in Afghanistan that the United Nations has called “gender apartheid.” The ACB urged the Australian government “not to impose its policies on cricket boards” and to “focus on supporting the development of cricket”. “ACB advocates keeping cricket separate from political influence, given the significance of the game in Afghanistan and its connection to the happiness and joy of the Afghan nation,” the board said. Before the return of the Taliban, Afghanistan's cricket governing body was making slow progress by growing the game among women and even signing a small number of semi-professional players in 2020. Most of them eventually fled to Australia.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.thehindu.com/sport/cricket/afghanistan-call-for-politics-free-cricket-after-australia-scrap-t20s/article67973793.ece The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos