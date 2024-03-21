Olympic mixed team golf sounds great. Now go one step further

Golf at the Olympic Games must be unique. Getty Images

When the International Olympic Committee announced the return of golf to the Summer Games in 2009, it was a huge victory for the sport.

But there was one thing missing.

However, that one thing could be added in time for golf's fourth go-around in the modern era of the Olympiad. According to a report from the Associated PressWhile the format for this summer's Olympics in Paris has already been set, Olympic officials are close to finalizing a mixed team event for the 2028 Los Angeles Games, where the golf competition will take place in Riviera.

Why is this such a big problem? Although golf has electric team events in the Ryder Cup, Presidents Cup and Solheim Cup, it is clear that there is a strong desire to see more team play in the sport. And what better place to do that than at the Olympic Games, when representing your country is perfect for team play?

72-hole stroke play has long been the standard for professional-level golf competition, and that isn't likely to change any time soon. But it feels like a disservice to the Olympics to use the same format we see week in and week out on the PGA and LPGA tours when we're enjoying other sports we might only watch once every four years (think kayaking, martial arts, table tennis). , etc.).

The trend of team golf has grown over the past decade, starting with the change in format from the Zurich Classic of New Orleans to a PGA Tour team event. Then two years ago we saw a revived Presidents Cup International team in Quail Hollow. And finally, the PGA Tour and LPGA Tour joined forces last December for the inaugural Grant Thornton Invitational, with Jason Day and Lydia Ko winning the first mixed-team event between the two tours since 1999.

LIV Golf has also used a different format. But there really isn't that much difference between 72-hole stroke play and 54-hole stroke play when it comes to seeing different formats (unless you're the OWGR).

LIV's team competition also feels like a useful addition, as it simply combines the scores of teammates from the individual competition. The legitimacy of the team competition also took a major credibility blow (at least to this observer) when the competition's champion, Talor Gooch, was 'swapped' for Matthew Wolff, the 27th who had been publicly rebuked by his captain. The format is similar to college golf, but because the prize money is so heavily focused on individual competition, it steals some of the shine from the team side.

Gooch may have compared LIV's team format to the Ryder Cup, but really nothing compares to playing for your country with a team of compatriots.

According to the Associated Press, the exact format for a mixed-team event has not yet been determined. My opinion is that it should be an alternative shot with 36 or 54 holes (foursomes), the only WHERE team format, with two teams of two players from each qualifying country combining the scores.

But the team event will be played separately from the individual competitions because the IOC does not like to award two medals for the same event.

It has also not yet been decided how teams will qualify or how many participants will be able to play, but it seems to me that it makes the most sense to let players choose partners and have a one-round qualifying or preliminary round. Let the pros experience what the amateurs do all the time.

If golf is part of the team fun of the Olympics, our sport could enjoy what makes the Games so great. Of course, we all enjoy watching the individual achievements of greats like Michael Phelps, Simone Biles, Apolo Ohno, Mikayala Shiffrin and Usain Bolt, among many others.

But many of the greatest Olympic moments involved teams, from the U.S. men's hockey team that won the “Miracle on Ice” and defeated the Russians to the 1992 U.S. men's basketball team. Dream team does its thing. Or how about the fact that the island nation of Jamaica put together a bobsled team in 1988?

Tell me with a straight face which is the best swimming event is not the 4×100 medley relay.

Golf should benefit from this magic. But there is still something our sport can do to really showcase itself at the Olympic Games.

The current plan for 2028 is reportedly to play the men's individual event Wednesday through Saturday, the team event Sunday and Monday, and then finish with the women's event Wednesday through Saturday after a practice day.

That's a lot of golf, which is great, but should we think about the attention span of the casual fan? Will they continue to play ten rounds of competitive golf, especially if they can watch eight every other week?

These are the Olympic Games! Let's do something unique: let's play the men's and women's individual competitions at the same time. This idea has been suggested before (here's my colleague Dylan Dethier's take on the 2021 Games), but it makes more sense now that the IOC wants to have separate team and individual competitions, something I agree with.

It has also been tried a few times lately with great success. Take for example the DP World Tour and the Ladies European Tour's Scandinavian Mixed, where 78 men and 78 women compete from two separate tees, but from one combined prize pool. Linn Grant made headlines in 2022 when she beat everyone (male or female) in the field by nine (!!) shots.

Australiasia's DP World Tour and WPGA are also simultaneously hosting the Victoria Open and the Women's Victoria Open.

The IOC would award medals separately based on the two fields, groups would alternate between the two fields and the distances would be different. But seeing the best male and female golfers on the same course at the same time would be something you only encounter once every four years.

It would help get everyone's attention for all four rounds of the individual competition, which could run on the traditional Thursday-Sunday schedule, then take a break and let the mixed-team event take center stage in the second weekend of the competition.

Oh, did I mention these games are in the United States? Then sign me up for that immediately.

