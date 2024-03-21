Giffa selected as a finalist for Lou Henson National Player of the Year





BOSTON, Mass. — The finalists for the 2023-2024 Lou Henson National Player of the Year have been announced, naming High Point men's basketball junior guard, Kezza Giffa to the selection. The award is presented annually to the best player in mid-major college basketball. Giffa is one of 36 players named as finalists at various mid-major conferences. Giffa came to the Panthers from Daytona State last summer. The Paris native has featured prominently as HPU's sixth man this season, averaging 29.3 minutes per game. Giffa became one of the team's top scorers behind the starting guard Duke Miles and is currently second on the team in scoring with 15.9 points per game. During the season, he had multiple breakout games, dropping more than 20 points in 11 of the 33 games he played in, including a career-high 37 points at Winthrop (January 27). His 37 points in a single game are tied for sixth overall in program history. Overall, Giffa has shot 40.4% from the field, 33.6% from three-point range and led the team at the line at 230-for-261 for 88.1%. He currently ranks in the top 10 in the country in both free throws made and attempted. As one of the facilitators on the floor, Giffa is second on the team with assists averaging 2.94 per game. In his first game wearing a High Point jersey, he dished out a season-high nine assists against St. Andrews in the home opener. He also scored 90 rebounds and 20 steals on the season. Over the course of the season, Giffa collected four Big South Player of the Week awards and was named Oscar Robertson National Player of the Week on January 23 and Brian Burton's Field of 68 Mid-Major Player of the Week on February 5, 2024. , he was named to the Big South First Team All-Conference roster. Clickhereto read the full article on CollegeInsider. The Lou Henson Award honors the former Illinois and New Mexico State head coach who won 775 games in 41 seasons. Coach Henson is the winningest coach in Illinois basketball history with 423 wins. During his 21 seasons (1975-1996), Henson led the Fighting Illini to 16 postseason appearances, including 12 NCAA tournament appearances and a Final Four appearance in 1989. Henson, who is also the all-time winningest coach in New Mexico State history with 289 wins, is one of only eleven coaches to take two different schools to the NCAA Final Four. His teams have made 19 NCAA appearances and four NIT appearances. Coach Henson passed away on July 25, 2020. The recipient of the annual award is determined by a 10-member voting committee, which includes current and former head coaches, as well as two senior contributors from collegeinsider.com. Players from teams from the following conferences are eligible for the award: America East, ASUN, Big Sky, Big South, Big West, Colonial, CUSA, Horizon, Independents, Ivy, Metro Atlantic, Mid-American, MEAC, MissouriValley, Northeast , Ohio Valley, Patriot, Southern, Southland, SWAC, Summit, Sun Belt, WAC, West Coast. The 2024 award will be announced in Phoenix, AZ, site of the Division I Men's Basketball Championship. #GoHPU

