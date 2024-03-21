Vols Eight 2025 SEC Football Opponents Announced





KNOXVILLE, Tenn. The eight 2025 Southeastern Conference football opponents and locations in Tennessee were announced by the league office on Wednesday. The eight 2025 Southeastern Conference football opponents and locations in Tennessee were announced by the league office on Wednesday. All four SEC opponents the Volunteers will travel to in 2024 will return to Neyland Stadium in 2025. In 2025, Tennessee will travel to the four SEC foes it will host in 2024. Similar to the 2024 SEC football schedule, teams will play eight conference games during the 2025 season plus one required opponent from the ACC, Big Ten, Big 12, Pac-12 or Major Independent. The full schedule for the 2025 football season will be announced at a later date. The Vols will make familiar road trips to Alabama, Florida and Kentucky and take on Mississippi State at Davis Wade Stadium in Starkville for the first time since 2012. Arkansas, Georgia, Oklahoma and Vanderbilt visit Neyland Stadium. It will be the first time Tennessee hosts both Arkansas and Oklahoma since 2015. The Vols open the 2025 season with the Chick-fil-A Kickoff Game against Syracuse on Aug. 30 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, which also serves as the site for the SEC Championship Game and a College Football Playoff semifinal in January 2026. The 2025 schedule was approved last week by a vote of the SEC presidents and chancellors, following a recommendation from the league's athletic directors. The 2025 season will mark the second year that the SEC Championship Game at the end of the regular season will feature the top two teams in the 16-team Conference standings. Beginning with the 2024 season, the SEC will eliminate the divisional classification and welcome Texas and Oklahoma to the league. Fans interested in purchasing future new season tickets can complete the season ticket interest form. Tennessee 2025 SEC Football Opponents At home Arkansas

Georgia

Oklahoma

Vanderbilt Away Alabama

Florida

Kentucky

The state of Mississippi

