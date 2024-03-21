Sports
Baseball ends up atop Lehigh, 1211, in a back-and-forth match
PHILADELPHIA Wednesday's midweek affair was a classic game of “anything you can do, I can do better,” as the University of Pennsylvania baseball team defeated Lehigh 12-11 in a wild back-and-forth game at Tommy Lasorda Field in the Meiklejohn Stadium. .
The lead changed six times all the time, like Davis Baker got the last laugh by sending his first home run of the season over the right-field fence to give the Quakers (8-9) the win. The Mountain Hawks fell to 12-6-1 after winning three of four games against Saint Peter's last weekend.
Quaker Nut Flour
*The win marked Penn's seventh consecutive series win over Lehigh dating back to 2013. The Quakers have an all-time lead of 86-32-4 over the Mountain Hawks.
*Penn is now 4-1 at home to start the season, the team's best start in a year at home since going 5-0 in 2022.
*Each member of the starting line-up scored at least one goal. Nick Spaventa (3-for-5) and Jarrett Pokrovsky (3-for-5) each finished with three strokes with two ahead each Davis Baker, Wyatt HenselerAnd Carson Ozmer.
*Quaker hitting recorded a total of eight doubles as a team, three of which came from Pokrovsky. It is the team's most doubles in a match since April 6, 2019 at Dartmouth (8).
*Spaventa, Pokrovski and Gavin Collins each had a pair of RBIs.
*John Cerwinski (1-1) threw the final 1.1 innings of the game, picked up the win, struckout one batter and gave up one run on one single. Marty Coyne made the start and struck out four batters in three innings of work.
How it happened
After a scoreless first frame for both starting pitchers, Penn scored the first two runs of the game in the bottom of the second inning, as Ryan Taylor scored after a balk and Gavin Collins brought home Jarrett Pokrovsky a sacrifice fly made it 2-0.
Lehigh took its first lead of the game in the third inning, after Andrew Kohl homered to left field and scored three runs to take a 3–2 lead.
The Quakers answered quickly back in their half of the third inning afterward Nick Spaventa singled to right field, scoring Baker to tie the game at 3-3.
Jake Whitlinger's RBI double to right center in the fourth inning gave the Mountain Hawks the momentum and lead back, 4-3, but Penn tied the game again, 4-4, on Asa Wilsons only to midfield. The Quakers were ahead again in the fifth inning when Taylor grounded out to bring Henseler over and take a 5-4 lead.
It was quite a swing for Lehigh in the sixth and seventh inning, driving home three runs on Owen Walewander's RBI double down the right field line in the sixth and Justin Butler's two-run home run in the seventh to put him ahead, 7-5 .
Enter Penn's second consecutive big seventh inning, ashes Connor Chavez scored on a balk and Pokrovsky hit a two-RBI double to left center to push the Quakers back ahead, 8-7. Penn recorded two more doubles in a row, right off the bat Carson Ozmer and Collins to extend the lead to 10-7.
Lehigh tied the game again in the eighth inning on Walewander's three-run shot to left field, but almost immediately it was Baker who swung for the fences and cleared the right-field wall for his first home run of the season. That turned out to be the game winner, giving Penn an 11-10 lead. Spaventa added some assurance in the eighth with his RBI single to center field, expanding the cushion to 12-10.
John Cerwinski pitched out of trouble in the ninth inning, allowing one run and scoring on a wild pitch, but retired Whitlinger on a grounder to end the threat and the afternoon.
Next one
Penn opens a three-game series with Brown on Friday morning to get Ivy playing for the 2024 season. First pitch is scheduled for 11:30 a.m. at Tommy Lasorda Field.
For the latest Penn baseball news, follow @PennBaseballon
#QuakeShow
#FightOnPenn
