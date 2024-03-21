Notre Dame football assistant Al Washington reflects on the interview with Boston College





SOUTH BEND Notre Dame football defensive line coach Al Washington called it a phenomenal experience and said Wednesday he was one of three finalists for the head coaching job at Boston College, his alma mater. Despite the loss of former NFL coach Bill OBrien, Washington saw nothing but positives in a whirlwind process that concluded six weeks ago on Feb. 9. To be honest, man, it happened so fast, Washington said. Things happened quickly. It was great to think about the big picture and it was great to be connected to my old school. Obviously, the way I looked at it, I'm in a no-lose situation. The coach's voice:How coaching in the Arena League prepared Mike Denbrock for Notre Dame football Audrey Washington, the coach's 6-year-old daughter, was pleased with the result. My daughter was happy that I didn't get it, so, hey, Washington said, laughing. It is funny. When we found out, she said, Fine. I said okay. Washington and wife Melissa also have a young son, Michael. My family is happy here, so it wasn't something you go to for broke, Washington said. But the reality is: yes, that would have been a great opportunity too. I want to be great where I am. I want to keep working on becoming a better coach, but when the stars align again, I will be better for it. Washington, 39, is entering his third season at Notre Dame, where he is also defensive run-game coordinator. Washington was a standout defensive tackle at Boston College from 2002-2005 and spent five seasons (2012-2016) as an Eagles assistant with stints in all three phases of the game. We prepare every year, he said. Preparing for that (interview), I thought about every stop I had. That's the mentality. Now you organize a number of things. We have great resources here. But who you are as a coach is largely due to the people you interact with. Washington's resume includes stops at Cincinnati (2017), Michigan (2018) and Ohio State (2019-21). “I've been fortunate to be around some really good people, including Marcus (Freeman), Washington said. (The interview) touched on my culture, my philosophy, the things that would be important to me. There were some late nights organizing and preparing, but it was great. I'm happy to be here and keep it moving. Mike Berardino covers Notre Dame football for NNDInsider.com and is on social media @MikeBerardino.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.ndinsider.com/story/sports/football/2024/03/20/notre-dame-football-assistant-al-washington-boston-college-interview-bill-obrien-marcus-freeman/72986278007/

