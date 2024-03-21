Düsseldorf with an impressive points victory against Mainz





Borussia Düsseldorf defeated the team from 1. FSV Mainz 05 with 3:0 in the Table Tennis Bundesliga (TTBL) tonight. The Rheinhessen side could only call on one of their first division players, Li Yongyin, in this match, giving the regional league reserve some match practice in the top flight. The opening match of the evening belonged to Anton Kllberg, who shone with an undisputed performance against Johannes Willeke. Kllberg dominated the match against the anti-top player from the start and did not let his opponent get into the match. With a flawless 11:3, 13:11 and 11:7, Kllberg once again showed that he has no problems playing against an anti-top, as he did in the first leg against Luka Mladenovic. Mller wins set against Boll In the second match, Timo Boll stepped into the penalty area against Dennis Mller. In the first two sets, the European record champion lived up to his role as favorite and clearly won the sets in 11:4 and 11:3. Mller was therefore more active and forced Boll to make supposedly easy mistakes. The reward came at the end of the third set, when the underdog from Mainz triumphed with 12:10. In the fourth set, Boll left nothing to chance and secured the second point for Borussia with an 11:3 set win. In the third match between Kay Stumper and Li Yongyin, Li wanted to score the next point for Mainz. With a TTBL record of thirteen wins and eight defeats, the 24-year-old has proven several times that he cannot be underestimated. However, Kay Stumper was not impressed by this and played confidently from start to finish. It wasn't until the second set that things became exciting again. In the end, however, it was an impressive 3:0 victory (11:7, 13:11, 11:7), which also meant the overall victory for Borussia from Düsseldorf. Dennis Mller (1. FSV Mainz 05) on how he feels about his TTBL debut: “If someone had told me that a few weeks ago, I would of course not have believed that I would be standing here today. I am no longer in the “The blossoming of my table tennis career and then playing a match in the Bundesliga against the best player Germany has ever produced and winning a set, that's a lot of fun. But now it's back home, with my wife and child.” More top-class matches will take place in the German Table Tennis League (TTBL) in the coming weeks. On Monday, March 25, TTC Zugbrcke Grenzau will face TSV Bad Knigshofen.

On Sunday, April 7, TTF Liebherr Ochsenhausen will host ASV Grnwettersbach and on Tuesday, April 9, the last match of the 19th matchday will take place between SV Werder Bremen and TTC RhnSprudel Fulda-Maberzell. Overview of the 19th matchday Borussia Dusseldorf 1. FSV Mainz 05 3:0

Anton Kllberg Johannes Willeke 3:0 (11:3, 13:11, 11:7)

Timo Boll Dennis Mller 3:1 (11:4, 11:3, 10:12, 11:3)

Kay Stumper Li Yongyin 3:0 (11:7, 13:11, 11:7) 1. FC Saarbrücken TT TTC Schwalbe Bergneustadt 3:0

Carlo Meissner Romain Ruiz 3:1 (5:11, 11:9, 11:8, 11:5)

Yuto Muramatsu Benedikt Duda 3:0 (11:9, 13:11, 11:8)

Darko Jorgic Adrien Rassenfosse 3:1 (11:6, 11:8, 9:11, 11:5) Monday March 25

7 p.m.: TTC Zugbrücke Grenzau TSV Bad Knigshofen Sunday April 7

4 p.m.: ASV Grnwettersbach TTF Liebherr Ochsenhausen Tuesday April 9

7 p.m.: SV Werder Bremen TTC RhnSprudel Fulda-Maberzell All matches of the Table Tennis Bundesliga (TTBL) live and on demand Dyn. Featured image: Timo Boll of Borussia Dsseldorf (Photo: Jrg Fuhrmann)

