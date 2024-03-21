Baseball Tops Hofstra, 10-8 – Fordham University Athletics





Next game: at St. John's 22-3-2024 | 03:00 March. 22 (Fri) / 3:00 PM bee St. John's History Bronx, NY (March 20, 2024) The Fordham baseball team used a little “long ball” and “small ball” on Wednesday afternoon as the Rams held off a late rally by the Hofstra Pride to earn a 10-8 victory at Houlihan Park . With the win, Fordham moved to 7-13 on the season, while Hofstra fell to 6-13. After taking a 1-0 lead on the sacrifice fly Daniel Bucciero in the first inning, Fordham doubled the lead to 2-0 in the second, then Nico Boza scored a solo home run to center for his third of the year. The Rams doubled the lead again in the third, courtesy of Bucciero and Tommy McAndrews . Bucciero connected on a one-out double, stole third base and scored on a throwing error to make it 3-0. McAndrews followed with a solo home run to center field, his first of the season. Fordham then extended the lead to 10-0 in the fifth, scoring six times despite poor weather conditions. The big hits of the inning were a bases-loaded triple Chris Genaro and an RBI double from Ryan Thiesse . The rain then forced a brief pause in the game, which the Pride rallied to score three runs in the seventh, one in the eighth and four in the ninth, making it 10-8 with two outs. Fordhams Connor Haywood although he was able to get out of the late jam with a fly ball to end the game and earn his second save of the year. Arik Berg (2-2) recorded the win, throwing the first two innings and finishing with three strikeouts. Andres Perez also threw two scoreless innings with three strikeouts Zach Carson And Dominic Cunha each had a scoreless inning of relief. At the plate, Genaro went 3-for-3 with a triple and three RBI, while Boza went 2-for-3 with a homerun, two runs scored and two RBI. Thiesse also had three hits and scored two runs for the Rams. Fordham will be next in action this weekend when the Rams take on St. John's for a three-game series, which has already been adjusted due to the forecast. The teams will play at St. John's on Friday at 3 p.m., with no game on Saturday. The teams will then play at Fordham on Sunday at 1:00 PM and the final game at St. John's on Monday at 3:00 PM. Gallery: (20-3-2024) Baseball vs. Hofstra

