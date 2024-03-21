Sports
The cricket world is calling for change after Australian women found themselves bored in 'pathetic' TV farce
Australian cricket fans are crying foul about the fact that the Women's ODI series against Bangladesh will not be televised this week. The Australian women's team will play three one-day internationals in Bangladesh (starting Thursday), but fans will not be able to watch on free-to-air or pay TV.
None of the TV networks were able to secure a broadcast deal after talks with the Bangladesh Cricket Board, meaning the matches will only be streamed on the Bangladesh Cricket Board's YouTube channel. It will be the first time since 2019 that there will be a full tour of the AustraliaThe women's team is not televised. And it was a similar story when the men's team toured Bangladesh in 2021, with those matches in Australia also not being televised.
It's also unclear what language the stream will use for commentary. In the women's matches between Bangladesh and India streamed on YouTube last year, only some of the commentary was in English.
The situation has sparked controversy given the importance of the matches. The three matches will form an important part of Australia's preparations for this year's T20 World Cup, which will also be held in Bangladesh in September and October.
There is hope that a broadcast deal can be reached by the time Australia plays three T20s against Bangladesh after the ODI series. But the situation has led to calls for the ICC to impose a minimum broadcasting standard for international matches.
Megan Schutt calls for change in the farcical broadcast situation
Veteran Australian bowler Megan Schutt said it was disappointing and could impact interest in Australia for the T20 World Cup. “I think there are minimum standards that need to be met, and I think broadcasting is one of them,” Schutt told News Corp. on Wednesday.
There's a World Championship coming up here, and I think it's important to keep people interested in the tournament. This is an opposition that is likely to come against, in conditions that would play at the World Cup. And it's also important for the opposition's analysis that everyone wins in terms of a broadcast deal, so the fact that it's only streaming is just disappointing.
I think maybe the ICC or some other board should have some more minimum standards that they can push through. This is where women's cricket is happening, we need access to this wherever we are. Personally, I think this should be addressed in any future series.
RELATED:
Australian coach Shelley Nitschke told AAP last week: “Anytime we can broadcast our games is a win for us. But also to be able to get those games in particular – it's good for the global game, for people to have that to see.” Bangladesh is participating and doing very well.”
The tour marks the first time since 2014 that Australia has traveled to Bangladesh for women's matches. But the majority of Australia probably won't even know they're there.
Bangladesh an unknown to Australia due to lack of broadcasts
The Aussies are largely entering the unknown against Bangladesh given the lack of matches broadcast from the country. Coaches have been forced to rely on grainy streams of men's matches there, as well as the women's series in which Bangladesh drew against India last year.
“We collected some stuff and figures and things like that around the Dhaka site,” Nitschke said. “We don't get there much. There was a possibility that we could have gone to the World Cup and that was the first time you were there. You wouldn't want that.”
The tourists expect the wickets to be slow and spin-friendly, while the returning Sophie Molineux hopes to make her case for World Cup selection. Molineux was a controversial inclusion for the Bangladesh tour came at the expense of veteran fan favorite Jess Jonassen.
Molineux and Jonassen both shone in the recent Women's Premier League. However it may be Molineux who got the chocolates with a stunning three-wicket haul in the final to help Royal Challengers Bangalore beat Jonassen's Delhi Capitals.
At least fans can still watch for free
Australian women's cricket tour of Bangladesh:
-
First ODI – March 21 at 2:30 PM (AEDT)
-
Second ODI – March 24 at 2:30 PM
-
Third ODI – March 27 at 2:30 PM
-
First T20 – March 31 at 5pm
-
Second T20 – April 2 at 5pm
-
Third T20 – April 4 at 5pm
