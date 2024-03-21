Freedom From Religion group complains about Oak Grove's football motto God, Team, Me





The Freedom From Religion Foundation has sent a letter of complaint to Oak Grove High School in western Jefferson County, alleging religious coercion on the football team. The religious motto, God, Team, Me, is emblazoned in the team's locker room and on official team jerseys, according to the group's complaint. The 2023 playoff hoodies will feature a Bible verse, Proverbs 27:17, the group complained. The Freedom From Religion group, based in Madison, Wisconsin, sent a letter urging the coach to immediately stop practicing religious activities or otherwise promoting his personal religious beliefs in his role as a football coach, and to the district to remove the divine motto and motto. ensure that official district clothing no longer contains religious messages or Bible verses Jefferson County Schools must ensure that this school-sponsored religious coercion ends immediately, attorney Chris Line of the Freedom From Religion Foundation wrote to Superintendent Walter B. Gonsoulin Jr. Coach Chris Musso referred requests for comment to Gonsoulin. We received the letter from the Freedom from Religion Foundation and we are reviewing it, according to a statement from Superintendent Gonsoulin. However, it is well established that the Jefferson County Board of Education fully supports the right of its students and all members of the educational community to pray and participate in voluntary religious expression at school. Students have a First Amendment right to be free from religious indoctrination in their public schools, the Freedom From Religion group argues. The district should ensure that players are not required to pray before playing or otherwise wear clothing with religious slogans or walk past religious signs, said Annie Laurie Gaylor, co-president of Freedom From Religion. Religious coercion in sports programs is unfortunately all too common and these violations of freedom of conscience must be curbed. The group cited themselves earlier this year for painting a Bible verse on the side of a dugout that had been removed by the Mobile County School System. In 2023, the group criticized Auburn University for an event in which head football coach Hugh Freeze and other prominent Auburn figures baptized students.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.al.com/news/2024/03/freedom-from-religion-group-complains-about-oak-groves-god-team-me-football-motto.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos