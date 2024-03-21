11 out for Choteau tennis | News

Connect with us

The Choteau High School tennis teams are excited to start their season in warmer than normal weather and look forward to their first meet.

Head coach Carla May and assistant coach Scott Andersen are looking forward to the season and welcome 11 players to the team. There are only two returning players from last season, juniors Kylie Kovatch and Maddox Hofstad.

Kovatch played doubles the past two years with Ceanna Leys, who graduated last spring. Last year, the duo finished third in the division and in the top eight in a field of 32 at state. Hofstad didn't advance to state last year, but had a good year and was on the verge of a breakthrough, May said.

Kovatch joins the girls team of Harlee Trahan, also a junior, and eighth-graders Madisyn Duffner, Madysen Adams and Leila Marquette. New players for the boys include senior Eric Steuber-Huapaya, juniors Kruz Daley, Asher Clayton, Noah Bradbury and eighth-grader Andrew Major. Addi Christensen is the team manager.

Andersen is the new assistant coach and has served as a volunteer and junior high coach in the past. Anderson brings a lot of experience as a coach, May said. He has taught tennis in the past and has a good eye for how to keep the training moving and add in the aspects of the game that the players may need a little extra work on.

May said the team is young and has experience with several eighth graders and other high school students who have not played tennis before. However, what they may lack in experience, they more than make up for in determination and athleticism. May noted that all the high school students have played on other athletic teams or performed in speech and drama and know what competition entails.

Even though they are young, May said the eighth graders have already played their season, so they had six weeks of tennis in the fall.

We had a great first week of weather, May said. Last year we were shoveling snow off the field for practice.

We were outside all five practice days, one was a little windy and cool, but it was great, May said. During the first week, players spent time hitting the ball back and forth to adjust to the playing fields. This week the team will work on the basics of scoring, field etiquette, etc.

May said it will be a little more challenging this year to cover a wide range of skill levels on the team and keep practice moving. She added that they are fortunate to have four courts to practice on.

Even though it will only be two weeks against each other, it will be fun to go to Cut Bank and play other competitions, May said.

In her sixth year as head tennis coach, May said: To be honest, I love it. I believe this is a sport they can play forever. With pickle ball becoming so popular and very similar to tennis, you see all age groups participating. She also said a big part of the sport is meeting new people, so they don't get the opportunity to do that through other school activities.

“I think this team is ready to have fun, they are competitive and eager to learn,” she added.

Choteau will play with Mission, St. Ignatius, Superior and Troy and the Chester-Joplin-Inverness boys team in the Western Division this season.

Choteau will host an invitational on April 19 and 20 and will co-host the meet with Conrad, with teams spreading between the two cities and swapping for the second day of competition. May said it worked out well last year and meant much less waiting for a public hearing.

May was unsure where the divisional tournament will be held, but believes St. Ignatius will be the host school. May said it would be nice if the tournament could be held when there were indoor courts in bad weather.

The team has some new places they will go for tournaments this year, including Libby and Jefferson (Boulder) who will play the games in Helena.

The full schedule includes: March 23, Cut Bank Tournament; April 9 Townsend in Helena; April 12-13, Choteau Invitational; April 19-20, swing and sing in Great Falls; April 26-27, Troy Triangular in Libby; May 3-4, Dawg Bite at Helena; May 17-18, division, location to be determined; May 23-25, is in Missoula.

