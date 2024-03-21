Six Eagles named Hockey East All-Stars; Brown Coach of the Year





AMESBURY, Mass. Hockey East completed the announcement of its end-of-season awards for men's hockey, including the announcement of Boston College's head coach Greg Brown as recipient of the Bob Kuller Award for Coach of the Year. Six Eagles earned Hockey East All-Star, including three first-team and three second-team honors. First-year goalkeeper Jacob Fowler (Melbourne, Fla.) was one of three BC representatives on the first team and also claimed Stop It Goaltending Goaltender of the Year with a league-leading save percentage of .923 and a 2.23 goals average. Fowler is the 12th BC goalkeeper to win Goalkeeper of the Year and the first since Spencer Knight (2021). Sophomore forward Cutter Gauthier (Scottdale, Ariz.) and freshmen forward Will Smith (Lexington, Mass.) joined Fowler in the first team. In the regular season, Gauthier led Hockey East and the country in goals with 32. Smith led all of Hockey East and the NCAA in points with 58. Earned spots as second-team all-stars were senior defenseman Eamon Powell (Marcellus, NY) and freshmen forward Ryan Leonard (Amherst, Mass.) And Gabe Perreault (Hinsdale, IL). Powell led all BC defensemen with 29 points, including 24 assists. Leonard's 25 regular-season goals ranked third in Hockey East, while Perreault was fourth in the league in points (50) and second in assists (35). Fowler, Leonard, Perreault and Smith also claimed four of the six spots on the Pro Ambitions All-Rookie Team. Powell, the Eagle captain, was named co-winner of the Len Ceglarski Sportsmanship Award along with Ryan Ufko of UMass. He is the third BC player to win the award and the first since Michael Sit (2015). Bob Kuller Prize Greg Brown Head coach

Stop It Goaltending Goalkeeper of the Year Jacob Fowler

Len Ceglarski Award for Sportsmanship Eamon Powell

Hockey East All-Star first team Jacob Fowler G; Cutter Gauthier F; Will Smith F

Hockey East All-Star Second Team Ryan Leonard F; Gabe Perreault F; Eamon Powell D

Pro Ambitions All-Rookie Team Jacob Fowler G; Ryan Leonard F; Gabe Perreault F; Will Smith F

