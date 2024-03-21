Ohio State ready for Frozen Four semifinal vs. Clarkson





No. 1/1 Ohio State vs. No. 4/4 Clarkson Date: March 20, 2024

Time: 4:00 PM ET

Location: Whittemore Center Arena

Watch: ESPN+

Live Stats: OhioStateBuckeyes.com

Schedules: Ohio State | Clarkson Season Stats: Ohio State | Clarkson Game Notes: Ohio State | Clarkson Columbus, OH The No. 1 Ohio State women's hockey team will take on No. 4 Clarkson in the semifinals of the 2024 Frozen Four on Friday, March 22. The top-seeded Buckeyes (33-4-0, 26-2-0 WCHA) and four ranked Golden Knights (33-4-2, 18-3-1 ECAC) meet from Whittemore Center Arena in Durham, N.H. at 4 p.m. The game will stream on ESPN+ with Dana Boyle, Leah Hextall and AJ Mleczko Griswold on the call. Friday's winner will play the winner of Sunday's second semifinal of the national championship game. Buckeyes in a nutshell Ohio State makes its fourth consecutive trip to the Frozen Four this weekend. The program has advanced to the Frozen Four every year it has played in the NCAA tournament. In total, the Buckeyes have earned a spot in six tournaments, all under the tenure of head coach Nadine Muzerall.

Hannah Bilka leads the team with 47 points this year. Bilka and Dunne accelerate the team with 20 goals and Kiara Zanon has registered a team-high and career-high tie of 27 assists.

leads the team with 47 points this year. Bilka and Dunne accelerate the team with 20 goals and has registered a team-high and career-high tie of 27 assists. Cayla Barnes leads the country with a +68 on ice this year. Stephanie Markowski and Zanon join her in the top 10 with a +51 and +48 respectively.

leads the country with a +68 on ice this year. and Zanon join her in the top 10 with a +51 and +48 respectively. Dunne leads rookies nationally with 40 points and 22 goals in her first collegiate season. The Buckeyes' freshman class from Dunne, Jocelyn Amos , Jordan Baxter And Delaney Fleming has scored 43 goals and 87 points this year, which ranks first and second respectively among Frozen Four teams.

, And has scored 43 goals and 87 points this year, which ranks first and second respectively among Frozen Four teams. Nine of the 23 Ohio State players on the 2023-2024 roster played on the 2022 national championship team. This week marks the first Frozen Four trip for 10 Ohio State players. Quinn Kuntz Jenn Gardiner, Amanda Thiele , Jenna Buglioni And Riley Brengman are all making their fourth trip to the Frozen Four.

Jenn Gardiner, , And are all making their fourth trip to the Frozen Four. Goalkeeper Raygan Kirk earned her ninth shutout of the season in the Buckeyes' regional final over Minnesota Duluth. Her nine shutouts on the year led the nation. The fifth-year senior also ranks first nationally in winning percentage (.909). Her 1,105 goals against average is second-best in Division I.

earned her ninth shutout of the season in the Buckeyes' regional final over Minnesota Duluth. Her nine shutouts on the year led the nation. The fifth-year senior also ranks first nationally in winning percentage (.909). Her 1,105 goals against average is second-best in Division I. Ohio State's regional final victory over Minnesota Duluth was the team's program record, tying its 33rd win of the season. For the third straight season, Ohio State has posted a 30-plus win campaign. Muzerall has led the Buckeyes to 20-plus winning seasons in six of her eight seasons. Prior to her arrival in Columbus, the team had just one 20-win season.

Ohio State tops both national polls heading into the final weekend of the season. The Buckeyes receive 14 of 20 first-place votes in the USCHO poll and 11 of 19 first-place votes in the USA Hockey/The Rink Live poll.

The Buckeyes are 4-3-0 against 2024 Frozen Four teams this season. Ohio State started the year at Colgate and split the series. The team is 3-2 against Wisconsin in 2023-24. Last timeout Ohio State tied the NCAA Tournament record for goals in a game with a 9-0 victory over Minnesota Duluth in the regional final.

Seven Buckeyes scored a goal, including two-goal performances Hannah Bilka And Olivia Mobley .

And . Raygan Kirk made 16 saves to hold the Bulldogs scoreless in her second career start in an NCAA Tournament game.

made 16 saves to hold the Bulldogs scoreless in her second career start in an NCAA Tournament game. The win was Ohio State's sixth win over Minnesota Duluth this season and the fifth straight shutout against the Bulldogs. Series History Buckeyes vs. Golden Knights Ohio State and Clarkson have met just once prior to Friday's game.

The last and only time the teams faced off was in the Frozen Four semifinals in 2018. Clarkson advanced with the 1-0 overtime victory and went on to win the national championship.

The Buckeyes and Golden Knights have played three similar opponents this season in Colgate, Minnesota and St. Lawrence. Ohio State is 6-1-0 in those games and Clarkson is 5-1-0. Next one The winner of Friday's semifinal between the Buckeyes and Golden Knights will advance to the 2024 national championship game. The title game will be played from the Whittemore Center on Sunday, March 24 at 4 p.m. #GoBucks

