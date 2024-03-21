Australia's six-match women's cricket tour of Bangladesh will only be available on YouTube after network TV deal falls through

Australia's all-conquering women cricketers have been left off television for the first time this decade after networks failed to secure broadcast rights for their tour of Bangladesh.

Alyssa Healy's side play Bangladesh in the first of three one-day internationals in Dhaka on Thursday, before three Twenty20s follow in the final scheduled series for this year's World Cup.

The matches will be an important part of the preparations for the global tournament, which will be held in Bangladesh in September and October.

Australia's visit to the country is its first since 2014, with only four members of the current squad having previously played in Bangladesh.

But it won't be a traditional viewing experience in Australia.

Foxtel has not acquired the rights to the tour, meaning it will be the first Australian women's matches not to be televised since 2019.

It is understood the pay-TV network has contacted the Bangladesh Cricket Board but has been unable to secure the rights.

The situation is similar to when the men's team toured Bangladesh in 2021, with those matches not being televised in Australia either.

Instead, matches will be streamed via the Bangladesh Cricket Board's YouTube channel.

In women's matches between Bangladesh and India broadcast on the channel last year, only some of the commentary was in English.

Australian coach Shelley Nitschke said last week she was hopeful the situation would be resolved.

“Anytime we can broadcast our games is a win for us,” Nitschke said.

“But it's also good for the global game that people can see that Bangladesh is competing and doing very well.”

Australia is largely entering the unknown with the series against Bangladesh given the lack of matches broadcast from the country.

Coaches have relied on sometimes gritty streams of men's matches there, as well as the women's series in which Bangladesh drew against India last year.

Slower wickets are expected, with a sick Sophie Molineux again among the returnees trying to push their World Cup case.

“We collected some stuff and figures and things like that around the Dhaka site,” Nitschke said.

“We don't go there much. There was a possibility we could have gone to the World Cup and that was the first time you were there.

“You wouldn't want that to happen.”

Bangladesh will rely heavily on slow bowlers, sending 44 overs of spin in their last home ODI against Pakistan.

“They play a different style of cricket than us, which probably suits their circumstances,” Nitshke said.

“They are quite cunning in what they do. They fly quite slowly through the air and use the changes in pace very effectively.”

