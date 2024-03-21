Tennis: Aryna Sabalenka says 'heart broken' by Konstantin Koltsov's death; confirms the break





Tennis star Aryna Sabalenka of Belarus said she had broken up with former NHL player Konstantin Koltsov, who died on Monday in Miami Beach, Florida. File Photo by Corey Sipkin/UPI | License photo MIAMI, March 20 (UPI) — Tennis star Aryna Sabalenka says she is heartbroken by the tragic news about her former friend and NHL player Konstantin Koltsov, who died Monday of what police called an “apparent suicide” just north of Miami Beach, Florida. Sabalenka, who is playing at the Miami Open this week, made her first public comments on the death on Wednesday evening. “Konstantin's death is an unthinkable tragedy, and although we were no longer together, my heart is broken,” the world's No. 2 female tennis player said in the statement issued through her publicist. “Please respect my privacy and that of his family during this difficult time.” The Russian hockey club Salavat Yulaev announced Kolstov's death earlier this week. The 42-year-old was an assistant coach for the Kontinental Hockey League franchise. Miami-Dade police said Tuesday that Bal Harbor police and firefighters responded to the St. Regis Bal Harbor Resort, 9703 Collins Ave., at about 12:39 a.m. EDT on Monday. were sent reporting that a man had jumped from a balcony. The Miami-Dade Police Department's Homicide Bureau is handling the investigation into his death. Officials said there is no evidence of foul play. The Miami-Dade County medical examiner's office said Wednesday that the toxicology report was not yet available. Koltsov and Sabalenka, 25, a fellow Belarusian, started dating in 2021. Sabalenka last posted about the former Pittsburgh Penguins winger in April, calling him her “best friend and strongest support.” Sabalenka's publicist did not immediately respond when asked when the couple split. Koltsov had previously been married but divorced in 2022, according to Palm Beach County court records. He had three children. Sabalenka did not participate in media day or other interviews at the Miami Open. Several players active in the tournament spoke of their support for her on Tuesday, including American Jessica Pegula and Spain's Paula Badosa. “She is one of my best friends,” Badosa told reporters. “I spoke to her [Monday] a lot of time. This morning [Tuesday] the same. So I know what she's going through. “I know the whole situation, what's happening. That's a bit shocking for me to experience that too, because at the end of the day she's my best friend and I don't want her to suffer. It's a very difficult situation. “At the same time, it's also awkward to play against her. Yes, but I don't really want to talk about it because I said I'm not going to talk about it. She's my best friend and I promised that.” Badosa is scheduled to face Sabalenka on Friday in the Round of 64 at the Miami Open in Miami Gardens, Florida. Konstantin Koltsov Konstantin Koltsov of Belarus participates in the World Ice Hockey Championships in Helsinki, Finland, in May 2012. Koltsov, who played for the NHL's Pittsburgh Penguins and was the boyfriend of tennis star Aryna Sabalenka, died on March 18 at the age of 42 . Photo by Markku Ojala/EPA

