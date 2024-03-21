Former Belarusian hockey player Kaltsou dies of apparent suicide

As a result, five people were killed on March 20 Russian shelling from the northeastern Ukrainian city of Kharkiv during the afternoon, when Kiev's military said more than 60 battles took place along the front line.

Live briefing: Russian invasion of Ukraine RFE/RLs Live briefing gives you the latest developments on Russia's large-scale invasion, Kiev's counteroffensive, Western military aid, the global response and the fate of its citizens. For all of RFE/RL's coverage of the war in Ukraine: click here.

Kharkiv Mayor Ihor Terekhov announced the fifth death late on March 20, saying on Telegram that rescuers had recovered the body from the rubble.

Seven of the eight injured had to be hospitalized, regional governor Oleh Synyehubov said.

An eight-story building and a factory were damaged and a fire broke out at a printing plant, said Serhiy Bolvinov, head of the police investigation department in the Kharkiv region. Bolvinov also described damage to other commercial buildings.

Russian shelling of civilian targets earlier on March 20 at least two people killed in the Kherson region when the car they were in was hit, the head of the region's military government, Oleksandr Prokudin, said on Telegram.

The attacks came as Kiev's forces launched a barrage of drone and missile attacks on the Russian border areas of Belgorod and Kursk. Belgorod Governor Vyacheslav Gladkov said that three civilians were killed on March 20.

On the battlefield, the Ukrainian military said Russian forces carried out most of the 67 attacks launched on March 20 in the Novopavlovsk, Avdiyivka and Lyman areas. They also attacked in the Bakhmut, Orikhiv and Kherson areas, the General Staff said. For the first time in a long time, no fighting was reported in the Kupyansk area, the report said.

In addition to the clashes, Russian forces launched two missiles and carried out dozens of airstrikes with various weapons.

The General Staff also reported that Ukrainian aviation hit ten areas with Russian troop concentrations, weapons and military equipment. Ukrainian missile forces also hit a Russian ammunition warehouse, the General Staff said.

The General Staff report could not be independently verified.

Earlier on March 20, Ukrainian intelligence sources told RFE/RL that there are Ukrainian drones attacked a Russian air base which hosts strategic bombers located near the city of Engels in the Saratov region during an attack planned and carried out by the Main Directorate of Ukrainian Military Intelligence (HUR).

The air base, known as Engels 2 and located some 700 kilometers from the Ukrainian border, has been used by Russian strategic bombers in attacks on Ukraine.

The sources, who spoke on condition of anonymity, said that early March 20 “targets had been hit” by Ukrainian-made drones and that the results of the attack were being assessed, without disclosing which targets and how many of them were said to have been hit.

Earlier on March 20, Roman Busargin, the governor of Russia's Saratov region, said a drone attack on Engels had been “repelled.” Busargin said on Telegram that there were no immediate reports of casualties or damage.

Residents of Engels reported on social media up to four explosions in the city. The Russian Ministry of Defense said four Ukrainian drones were shot down over the Saratov region and one over the Belgorod region.

Engels, which is about 700 kilometers from the Ukrainian border, was the target of previous attacks in 2022.

The claims could not be independently verified.

Meanwhile, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy welcomed Dutch Defense Minister Kajsa Ollongren to the city of Dnipro, where she “witnessed firsthand the devastation caused by Russian air terror”. the president said on X, formerly Twitter.

“We focused on strengthening Ukrainian air defenses, providing our defenders with artillery, armored vehicles and UAVs,” Zelenskiy said after meeting with Ollongren. “I am grateful to the Netherlands for all its support and important decisions for Ukraine.”

White House National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan also visited Ukraine on March 20 and told a joint news conference in Kiev with Ukrainian presidential chief of staff Andriy Yermak that a major US aid package, blocked for months by Republicans in Congress, would are accepted. .

“From our perspective, we are confident that we will get this done. We will send this aid to Ukraine,” Sullivan said.

Sullivan gave no timetable for the aid's arrival but said there was no need to talk about a “Plan B,” an apparent reference to an idea floated by Republicans to deliver the aid in the form of a to grant a loan.

'I am confident that we will achieve plan A. We will have a strong, bipartisan vote in the House of Representatives [of Representatives] for an aid package for Ukraine, and we will get that money out the door the way it should be,” he said. The process has “already taken too long.”

With reporting from Reuters