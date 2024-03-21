UT MARTIN WOMEN'S BASKETBALL FIRST FOUR PRESS CONFERENCE

NCAA Women's Basketball Championship: First Four – Holy Cross vs. UT Martin

Iowa City, Iowa, USA

Carver Hawkeye Arena

Q. Kenley, can you share how the Ohio Valley Conference has helped you prepare for this journey and what it means to be able to play in the NCAA tournament?

KENLEY McCARN: I think we have some pretty good competition in our conference. It's very competitive. So the fact that we have to compete every single game and that we are constantly improving will definitely help us if we reach this level.

ANAYA BROWN: Going out every day and playing with just one team at a time helps us prepare for this moment.

Ask. When we go to the game tomorrow, what do you see on film with Holy Cross, what do you expect from the game, what points of interest do you have internally for your team tomorrow?

KENLEY McCARN: I think it will be a battle the whole game. They can shoot, they have bigs. I feel like we fit together pretty well, so we'll go after it on defense and hopefully that will turn into offense, but we just have to communicate really well and know what we're doing.

Ask. Kenley, your team is a relatively young team. You've been in the postseason, but not in the NCAA. How has it been for your team since Selection Sunday?

KENLEY McCARN: It was an experience. It was pretty cool. We are freshmen and sophomores, so we didn't really know what we were getting into. But to experience all this and it's just a really good experience. Have fun.

Ask. Anaya, your team has battled through injuries this year. What was that like for you personally or for your entire team?

ANAYA BROWN: The injuries were very discouraging, but overall we overcame them and just wanted to fight through it.

Q. Kenley, we couldn't help but notice your walking boot. Is that preventative or is that something that maybe hurt you in the conference tournament that you're just kind of working through and then you can play tomorrow?

KENLEY McCARN: Yes, I'm definitely going to play. We probably think I'm going to get a stress fracture, but we just went ahead and started wearing the shoe so it doesn't get worse before we play. But I'll pull it out and play.

THE MODERATOR: We'll start with an opening statement from the coach and then ask some questions.

KEVIN McMILLAN: Open comments. Well, it's been a while since we've been here. It was actually not expected, if you look back at November for our team. They found a way to compete and learned how to win, and have faced some issues throughout the year, as any team does. We've had our share, but everyone has setbacks that we have to fight through. Proud that these children are still playing.

Q. I wanted to ask you about your team's resilience. I believe you started 0-6 early in the year and then came back and fought back and got to this point. What does it say about your team, how they came together and the leadership?

KEVIN McMILLAN: Well, that's not true, we don't actually play against seniors and juniors, so the leadership had to come from freshmen and sophomores. I think that's one of the reasons: in the beginning, even though we weren't winning, we did things in games that really impressed me. We didn't get killed on the glass against a Marquette that was ranked in the top 25. We took Vanderbilt down to the last second and had a chance to win. Being so young, we just didn't know how to win. But then the injury bug hit us and we lost Shae Littleford we have lost Morgan Borgstadt we have lost Ally Collet . We had already lost Sydney Boykin and then we lost Norah Clark at the end of the year. So I think this team has learned to reinvent itself. Each time it reinvented itself, it got a little better and a little better. What I said all year long is they find a way, and then you just fill in the blank. They will find a way to compete on the glass. They will find a way to recover. They will find a way to win. I think that's rare these days. When you find kids that just figure out ways, they don't have to be talented, they just figure out ways, that's a great quality that we definitely had to tap into all season long.

Ask. You said it's been a while since you've been here, but you have a lot of coaching experience in the NCAA tournament. What messages have you shared with your team about getting to the NCAA Tournament, being here in the moment, and things like that that you've shared with this young squad?

KEVIN McMILLAN: Well, as you get older, you want your children to enjoy the moments, you might say, in life that don't always happen. I've been watching the March Madness stuff and there are so many good teams, good coaches, good players who are in the NCAA tournament for the first time, or haven't been in 10 years, or aren't there. That's why I want these kids to enjoy it. I think they're young enough that they don't really know what they're doing, and I'm not sure if that's a good thing or a bad thing. I guess we'll find out tomorrow. We actually weren't supposed to do it so quickly, and they did it, and I hope they enjoy it, but take it as a springboard to maybe get hungry and try to do things more often.

Q: I wanted to ask you about Kenley and her impact, not only bringing you to this point, but her toughness. We saw that she may have a stress fracture that she's trying to work through, and to do it at a high level as one of the best, if not the best players in the Ohio Valley Conference?

KEVIN McMILLAN: She has the beginnings of a stress fracture. An MRI will be done for her shoulder once the season is over. An MRI will be done for her knee once the season is over. We moved her to point guard when we were 0-6, and I really wish you hadn't reminded me about 0-6. We try to block that part of the year, but we moved her to point guard, and she's not a point guard. But when we took her there, we started figuring out how to win ball games. You're talking about a kid who won four state championships in high school and was MVP three times. She's just a winner. You don't count that child in any environment. I think the kids in the tournament kind of looked at her and she took it to another level and they all said, Oh, well, yeah, let's do it. It is, again, one of those rare qualities that you find, especially in someone as young as her, that she is able to encourage those around her and make them raise their game. It was fun to watch. I sat down, closed my mouth and let them do their thing as they followed her.

Ask. You mentioned the start, the injuries, everything related to that, and the young team just enjoying the moment. When you think about it, how hard has the year been with everything, and how sweet is the moment to win the tournament and then get to this point, considering everything that's happened?

KEVIN McMILLAN: Well, I think the hardest part is, it was hard, let's be honest. It's been very difficult. The hardest thing for me, as I've gotten older, is when you look out there and you put these young kids in positions that they're not used to, and then you ask them to play 38, 39, 40 minutes a game, and you see the toll it takes on their bodies every day. It's hard for me to put them out there and ask them to do that, but when things happen and the circumstances are what they are, then do what you have to do. I didn't, we didn't go into this season thinking we would have four kids who would average over 38 minutes. We didn't think we would get about 98 percent of our scores from first- and second-year students. We didn't plan any of that stuff, it just happened. So looking back, as coaches we can never really enjoy what we experience. You just don't do that. That's probably the worst thing about our profession. I hope these kids enjoyed it. I hope our fanbase enjoyed getting to know these kids. But for me personally, it's been a very tough year to see these kids struggle and see them hurt, but then to see them reap the fruits of their labor, it's extremely enjoyable.

Q. The opposite of your younger team: Holy Cross plays a lot of seniors. They participated in the tournament last year. In a quick turnaround, how do you see the matchup and what your team should do in the first game?

KEVIN McMILLAN: Ironically, if you listened to what I was talking about, we don't have a point guard, everyone is out of position. So we've gotten pretty decent at playing different styles, we've quickly turned things around because we're not really good at one particular thing, because we're not at what we're naturally good at. So they have a lot more experience, which is a challenge, and the problem is that the offensive and defensive plan they have is extremely difficult to prepare for, especially on a quick turnaround. I think our kids have had to do that and they have done that against some teams in our league. Again, they can be starry-eyed. We were down 17-3 in games and came back and figured out ways to compete. Don't know. I think Holy Cross presents some issues for us that hopefully these kids have seen on film and can figure out. What I hope they'll do is find a team we've played with that they can connect with. Actually, the team we compared them to was the team we played in the first game of the season, which was Marquette and some of their players. But I hope that it will click in their minds and that they will have some kind of reference point that might help them.