Yashasvi Jaiswal, Rinku Singh, Contracts, Squads, Video, Highlights, Cricket News, When Does the IPL Start?

The Indian Premier League can turn cricketers into millionaires overnight.

The franchises fork out seven-figure sums to secure the services of the world's best talent, while one dazzling performance is enough for local stars to become household names.

Most high-profile cricketers came from privileged backgrounds, but a handful of rising stars had to overcome poverty and socio-economic barriers before landing their first IPL contract.

You don't have to look much further than Shamar Joseph, a speedy West Indian who grew up in a remote village in Guyana before stunning Australia at the Gabba earlier this year. The 24-year-old was recently signed by Lucknow Super Giants as a replacement player for Mark Wood, pocketing AU$553,000 for the two-month campaign.

Ahead of the 17th edition of the IPL, which kicks off this weekend, here are some of the heartwarming rags to riches stories we can look forward to in the coming months.

YASHASVI JAISWAL

Rajasthan Royals

Yashasvi Jaiswal grew up in Uttar Pradesh in northern India before migrating to Mumbai without his parents at the age of 11 to pursue his cricketing dream. While training at Azad Maidan, a sports venue in Mumbai, he slept in tents with grounds staff for three years while helping street food vendors earn a living.

I used to sleep in a dairy and then stay with my uncle, but it wasn't big enough and he asked me to find another place, Jaiswal told AFP in 2020.

I then started staying in a tent near Azad Maidan and played cricket there during the day.

I used to sell pani puri in the evening to earn some money for food.

Cricket coach Jwala Singh became Jaiswal's legal guardian in 2013 and provided the youngster with food and shelter while he further developed his craft.

After grabbing attention at the national level, Jaiswal was picked up by the Rajasthan Royals for $442,000 in the 2019 IPL auction, making his debut for the franchise a few months later. His IPL salary has since increased to $737,000 per season.

He was the leading points scorer at the 2020 Under-19 World Cup in South Africa and was also named player of the tournament.

< style="display:block;padding-top:56.25%"/> The Indian Yashasvi Jaiswal. Photo by Sajjad HUSSAIN / AFP Source: AFP

Jaiswal had a breakthrough season with Rajasthan last year, plundering 625 runs at 48.07 with an absurd strike rate of 163.61. The left-hander hit a maiden century against Mumbai Indians, 124 off 62 balls, to become the franchise's youngest IPL centurion at the age of just 21.

That same season, Jaiswal achieved the fastest fifty in IPL history, achieving the minor milestone in just 13 deliveries against the Kolkata Knight Riders.

Since making his Test debut last year, Jaiswal has amassed 1028 runs at 68.53 in nine matches, tearing England's bowlers apart on home soil during the recent campaign. He has already climbed to eighth place in the ICC Test batting rankings, leaving the likes of Virat Kohli and Usman Khawaja behind.

RINKU SINGH

Kolkata Knight Riders

There is perhaps no better example of how the IPL can lift one from poverty to superstardom than Kolkata Knight Riders batsman Rinku Singh.

Singh grew up in a working-class family of eight and lived in a two-room estate near the Aligarh Stadium, which was supplied by his father's cylinder company.

Despite his father urging him to find a job to support the family, Singh chose to focus on cricket, turning down the opportunity to sweep floors at a nearby coaching center.

My mother once told me that your father does not support you, so why don't you get a job, Rinku recalled.

I thought about taking a job to support my family at a coaching center near us, but I was offered a major job offer.

I didn't like that and I told myself I would concentrate on cricket instead.

After making his first-class debut in 2016, Singh was signed by the Kings XI Punjab for $18,000 before being picked up by the Knight Riders for $147,000 the following season.

No one in my family had seen that much money, Singh continued.

We could pay off our loans and even buy a house.

< style="display:block;padding-top:56.25%"/> Rinku Singh of Calcutta Knight Riders. Photo by INDRANIL MUKHERJEE / AFP Source: AFP

Last year, Singh dominated the headlines after hitting five consecutive sixes in the final of a chase against the Gujarat Titans to complete a miracle win in Ahmedabad and finish unbeaten on 48 (21). He was Kolkata's leading run-scorer in 2023 with 474 runs at 59.25, including four fifties.

The left-hander has since played 15 T20Is for India, scoring 356 runs at 89.00 with an excellent strike rate of 176.23.

T NATARAJAN

Sunrisers Hyderabad

Until the age of 20, Thangarasu Natarajan only played tennis ball cricket.

He grew up in Chinnappampatti, a village about 375 km inland from Chennai. He had no access to professional coaches or proper facilities. He did odd jobs to support his family, including selling newspapers and distributing milk.

Natarajan's family lived in a small tin house and slept together on a dirt floor.

Including my grandmother, eight of my relatives lived in this one room, Natarajan said ESPNcricinfo recently.

I even slept on the way.

< style="display:block;padding-top:56.25%"/> India's Thangarasu Natarajan appeals for LBW against Australia's Glenn Maxwell. Photo by Cameron Spencer/Getty Images Source: Getty Images

However, Natarajan has since developed into one of India's most talented left-arm pacers, with the most dangerous yorker in the IPL.

He burst onto the scene ahead of the 2017 IPL when the Punjab Kings XI signed him for $552,000, before the Sunrisers Hyderabad poached him for $737,000 the following year.

Natarajan made his Test debut in the unforgettable Gabba match against Australia in 2021, but the Indian quick has not played a red-ball match since.

The left-armer initially traveled to Australia to serve as a net bowler, but he was named in the starting XI for the series finale after the Indian squad was plagued by injury. He defeated Marnus Labuschagne and Matthew Wade in what remains one of the greatest cricketing triumphs of modern times.

Natarajan has been battling a recurring knee injury since that Australian tour, where he made his international debut in all three formats, but looks set to partner new Hyderabad captain Pat Cummins with the new ball in this year's IPL .

The 32-year-old has also launched a cricket academy in his village, helping set up a cricket ground for local children in Chinnappampatti.

The IPL starts on Saturday when Chennai Super Kings take on Royal Challengers Bengaluru at 1.30 am.