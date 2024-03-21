Sports
Yashasvi Jaiswal, Rinku Singh, Contracts, Squads, Video, Highlights, Cricket News, When Does the IPL Start?
The Indian Premier League can turn cricketers into millionaires overnight.
The franchises fork out seven-figure sums to secure the services of the world's best talent, while one dazzling performance is enough for local stars to become household names.
Most high-profile cricketers came from privileged backgrounds, but a handful of rising stars had to overcome poverty and socio-economic barriers before landing their first IPL contract.
You don't have to look much further than Shamar Joseph, a speedy West Indian who grew up in a remote village in Guyana before stunning Australia at the Gabba earlier this year. The 24-year-old was recently signed by Lucknow Super Giants as a replacement player for Mark Wood, pocketing AU$553,000 for the two-month campaign.
Ahead of the 17th edition of the IPL, which kicks off this weekend, here are some of the heartwarming rags to riches stories we can look forward to in the coming months.
Watch every match of the 2024 IPL season LIVE on Kayo. New to Kayo? Start your free trial today >
T20 World Cup LIGHTS New York City | 00:57
YASHASVI JAISWAL
Rajasthan Royals
Yashasvi Jaiswal grew up in Uttar Pradesh in northern India before migrating to Mumbai without his parents at the age of 11 to pursue his cricketing dream. While training at Azad Maidan, a sports venue in Mumbai, he slept in tents with grounds staff for three years while helping street food vendors earn a living.
I used to sleep in a dairy and then stay with my uncle, but it wasn't big enough and he asked me to find another place, Jaiswal told AFP in 2020.
I then started staying in a tent near Azad Maidan and played cricket there during the day.
I used to sell pani puri in the evening to earn some money for food.
Cricket coach Jwala Singh became Jaiswal's legal guardian in 2013 and provided the youngster with food and shelter while he further developed his craft.
After grabbing attention at the national level, Jaiswal was picked up by the Rajasthan Royals for $442,000 in the 2019 IPL auction, making his debut for the franchise a few months later. His IPL salary has since increased to $737,000 per season.
He was the leading points scorer at the 2020 Under-19 World Cup in South Africa and was also named player of the tournament.
Jaiswal had a breakthrough season with Rajasthan last year, plundering 625 runs at 48.07 with an absurd strike rate of 163.61. The left-hander hit a maiden century against Mumbai Indians, 124 off 62 balls, to become the franchise's youngest IPL centurion at the age of just 21.
That same season, Jaiswal achieved the fastest fifty in IPL history, achieving the minor milestone in just 13 deliveries against the Kolkata Knight Riders.
Since making his Test debut last year, Jaiswal has amassed 1028 runs at 68.53 in nine matches, tearing England's bowlers apart on home soil during the recent campaign. He has already climbed to eighth place in the ICC Test batting rankings, leaving the likes of Virat Kohli and Usman Khawaja behind.
RINKU SINGH
Kolkata Knight Riders
There is perhaps no better example of how the IPL can lift one from poverty to superstardom than Kolkata Knight Riders batsman Rinku Singh.
Singh grew up in a working-class family of eight and lived in a two-room estate near the Aligarh Stadium, which was supplied by his father's cylinder company.
Despite his father urging him to find a job to support the family, Singh chose to focus on cricket, turning down the opportunity to sweep floors at a nearby coaching center.
My mother once told me that your father does not support you, so why don't you get a job, Rinku recalled.
I thought about taking a job to support my family at a coaching center near us, but I was offered a major job offer.
I didn't like that and I told myself I would concentrate on cricket instead.
After making his first-class debut in 2016, Singh was signed by the Kings XI Punjab for $18,000 before being picked up by the Knight Riders for $147,000 the following season.
No one in my family had seen that much money, Singh continued.
We could pay off our loans and even buy a house.
Last year, Singh dominated the headlines after hitting five consecutive sixes in the final of a chase against the Gujarat Titans to complete a miracle win in Ahmedabad and finish unbeaten on 48 (21). He was Kolkata's leading run-scorer in 2023 with 474 runs at 59.25, including four fifties.
The left-hander has since played 15 T20Is for India, scoring 356 runs at 89.00 with an excellent strike rate of 176.23.
T NATARAJAN
Sunrisers Hyderabad
Until the age of 20, Thangarasu Natarajan only played tennis ball cricket.
He grew up in Chinnappampatti, a village about 375 km inland from Chennai. He had no access to professional coaches or proper facilities. He did odd jobs to support his family, including selling newspapers and distributing milk.
Natarajan's family lived in a small tin house and slept together on a dirt floor.
Including my grandmother, eight of my relatives lived in this one room, Natarajan said ESPNcricinfo recently.
I even slept on the way.
However, Natarajan has since developed into one of India's most talented left-arm pacers, with the most dangerous yorker in the IPL.
He burst onto the scene ahead of the 2017 IPL when the Punjab Kings XI signed him for $552,000, before the Sunrisers Hyderabad poached him for $737,000 the following year.
Natarajan made his Test debut in the unforgettable Gabba match against Australia in 2021, but the Indian quick has not played a red-ball match since.
The left-armer initially traveled to Australia to serve as a net bowler, but he was named in the starting XI for the series finale after the Indian squad was plagued by injury. He defeated Marnus Labuschagne and Matthew Wade in what remains one of the greatest cricketing triumphs of modern times.
Natarajan has been battling a recurring knee injury since that Australian tour, where he made his international debut in all three formats, but looks set to partner new Hyderabad captain Pat Cummins with the new ball in this year's IPL .
The 32-year-old has also launched a cricket academy in his village, helping set up a cricket ground for local children in Chinnappampatti.
The IPL starts on Saturday when Chennai Super Kings take on Royal Challengers Bengaluru at 1.30 am.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.foxsports.com.au/cricket/from-sleeping-in-a-tent-to-737000-contracts-the-ragstoriches-stars-set-to-light-up-the-indian-premier-league/news-story/15ebf66daf0c5c4ba4139399cd75a313
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Log Cabin project moves forward in West Hollywood
- Yashasvi Jaiswal, Rinku Singh, Contracts, Squads, Video, Highlights, Cricket News, When Does the IPL Start?
- Camden County Students Receive Free Prom Dresses, Tuxedos and Accessories in Annual Pageant
- Soyuz launch to add 3 more crew members to ISS roster – Spaceflight Now
- Rent in the UK has risen by £100 a month
- A critical tipping point for brain health and cognition
- WRATH Aeon of Ruin v1.5 Free Download
- The Blade Runner and Blood Simple actor was 88 years old
- Download Project 13 TENOKE taxidermy tracks for free
- Tehreek-e-Insaf founder Imran Khan declared a 'certified liar'
- Shreyas Talpade, horror comedy starring Tusshar Kapoor titled Kapkapiii | Bollywood
- UT MARTIN WOMEN'S BASKETBALL FIRST FOUR PRESS CONFERENCE