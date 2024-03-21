



Within a few hours on Wednesday morning, the Nebraska football program and Husker Athletics brought in two new prominent leaders: Troy Dunn And Dr. Jeffery Gold. Interim president of the University of Nebraska Chris Kabourek Dannen named NU's next athletics director, effective Friday. Also on Wednesday, NU's Board of Regents named Gold, chancellor of the University of Nebraska Medical Center, the priority candidate to become NU's next president. NU will now begin a 30-day vetting period required under state law to make Gold's appointment official, which would happen on April 19. Gold, a graduate of Cornell, also served as chancellor of Nebraska-Omaha. Dannen comes from Washington, where he has been AD since October of last year. Before his time in Seattle, he was at Tulane from 2015 to 2323 AD. He was AD at Northern Iowa, his alma mater, from 2008 to 2015. Dannen signed a six-year contract with Nebraska that includes a $1 million signing bonus and an annual base salary of $1.6 million. His base salary will increase by $100,000 each year over the life of the contract, which expires March 31, 2030. Year 1 $1.6 million ($1,600,000) Year 2 $1.7 million ($1,700,000) Year 3 $1.8 million ($1,800,000) Year 4 $1.9 million ($1,900,000) Year 5 $2 million ($2,000,000) Year 6 $2.1 million ($2,100,000) From my first conversation with Troy Dannen, I knew he was a perfect fit for Nebraska, Kabourek said. He is a fierce competitor, he holds himself and his programs to unusually high standards, and he cares personally about the success of student-athletes in sports, school, and in life. “Troy sees the vision and momentum we have here in Nebraska, from our bold investments in facilities to our record success in the classroom to our bold plan to enhance our national reputation and competitiveness, and he is excited to be a part of it to make. I'm thrilled that we found someone who meets our high expectations 100% and will be all in for Nebraska. Husker Nation, we have found a winner in Troy Dannen. I can't wait to welcome him and his family to Nebraska. Dannen has a strong background in football administration. After Kalen DeBoer left for Alabama, Dannen brought in Arizona's Jedd Fisch as the Huskies' head football coach. While at Tulane, Dannen hired Willie Fritz, who quickly turned the Green Wave into a consistently winning program. Dannen is in his fourth year as chair of the NCAA Football Competition Committee and as a member of the Executive Committee of the Football Oversight Committee. From 2021 through 2023, Dannen served on the NCAA Constitution Committee and then the Division I Transformation Committee, as part of a small group of chancellors, presidents, athletic directors, commissioners and faculty athletics representatives across all three NCAA divisions charged with mapping a future. path for college athletics. In 2022, Dannen was a finalist for the Sports Business Journals Athletic Director of the Year award and received the Distinguished American Award from the Sugar Bowl Chapter of the National Football Foundation. It was at Tulane where Dannen met Matt Rhule, then Temple's head coach. Rhule spoke briefly with members of the local media Wednesday morning during NU's Pro Day at the Hawks Championship Center. “I don't have a strong personal relationship with him, but I have a very good professional relationship with him,” Rhule said of Dannen. “I think Troy meets all the criteria that I think we're all looking for. He's an experienced athletic director, he's been on all the committees, he's been on the oversight committee. He knows the issues that college football faces. He is an incredible guy.” “And it's no small thing for the University of Washington, which is a beautiful place, my sister's alma mater. But I just know he wanted to come home and he wanted to be here. I know the announcement has gone out, I'm excited and I'm happy to have it. I think the University of Nebraska took a step forward today.”

Rhule said he would like to sit down with Dannen to discuss the many happenings in and around the football program. Chief among them, the coach said, is finishing the new football facility. The team has full use of the facility's weight room, locker room, recovery area and player lounge. But the coaches' rooms are not online yet. Nor will the training table and academic space, which will be available to all athletes from various sports at NU, and the space at the front of the facility that will be open to the public. “The building isn't done yet, I want the building to be done,” Rhule said. “I just want us to keep moving forward.” Rhule said the speed of NU's AD search was impressive. “The fact that this happened so quickly I think says a lot about the number of applicants and the interest, but I also think it speaks to the work that Chris Kabourek has done to get this done so quickly,” Rhule said. “You want to follow the process, don't get me wrong, we want to make sure we do everything right, but we also want to meet a need when it arises. My experience with Chris Kabourek through this process has been fantastic. Gov. Jim Taking pills was fantastic. So grateful.”

Dannen was behind several fundraising efforts and projects at Tulane. Among his accomplishments include helping secure the largest unrestricted gift in Tulane Athletics history, an endowment gift that will fund the operation of a new sport (Tulane added sailing), and a $10 million lead gift for capital renovations, which is the second largest gift in the history of Tulane Athletics. history department. Under Dannen's leadership, Tulane's marketing and licensing revenues grew fourfold, and in 2022-2023, Tulane football, basketball and volleyball set ticket sales and revenue records. Thanks to Dannen's efforts, the Green Wave Club's annual fund grew by 40% in terms of donors and by 45% in terms of dollars. According to NU, the increase in fundraising and major gifts had a positive impact on the development and completion of capital projects at Tulane. A $13 million renovation to the Reilly Natatorium, home of the swimming and diving program, as well as $8 million in renovations to locker rooms and the Wilson Center sports medicine center, were completed in 2023. Dannen also oversaw the construction of a new dining facility, fitness center, basketball and volleyball locker rooms. Tulane also completed a $2.4 million renovation of an academic center and a $5 million television and digital production center.

