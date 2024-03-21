Tennis world number 2 Sabalenka heartbroken over Konstantin Koltsov's death | Tennis news





Sabalenka's match at the Miami Open has been pushed back a day after the death of her ex-boyfriend Koltsov.

Tennis world number two Aryna Sabalenka has described the death of her ex-boyfriend as an unthinkable tragedy, speaking for the first time since Konstantin Koltsov's apparent suicide. Miami-Dade police confirmed Tuesday that they responded the day before to a call at a Miami resort about reports of a man jumping from a balcony. According to the police, there is no foul play. News of the death of former professional ice hockey player Koltsov sent shockwaves through the Miami Open. Konstantin's death is an unthinkable tragedy, and although we were no longer together, my heart is broken, Sabalenka said in a statement through her publicists on Wednesday. Please respect my privacy and that of his family during this difficult time. Players from the Women's Tennis Association have expressed their support for the Belarusian, who practiced on an outdoor court on Tuesday and has given no indication of withdrawing from the tournament. The two-time Grand Slam winner has to play against Spaniard Paula Badosa in the second round. The match has been moved up a day and is now scheduled for Friday. Badosa is a good friend of Sabalenkas and said the match would be awkward. I know the whole situation, what's happening. That's a bit shocking for me to experience that too, because at the end of the day she's my best friend, and I don't want her to suffer. It's a very difficult situation, she added. At the same time, it is also uncomfortable to play against her. Koltsov's playing career included a stint with the Pittsburgh Penguins in the NHL, where he made 144 appearances between 2003 and 2006. He also played for Belarus at two Winter Olympics in Salt Lake City in 2002 and Vancouver in 2010, as well as at nine world championships. If you or someone you know is at risk of suicide, thisorganizationsmight help:

