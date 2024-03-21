Daily News Girls Hockey All-Stars 2023-24: Olivia Wilson did it all for Newburyport | Sport

Connect with us

Daily News Girls Hockey All-Stars 2023-24: Olivia Wilson did it all for Newburyport

Daily News Girls Hockey All-Stars 2023-24: Olivia Wilson did it all for Newburyport

 


It takes a special kind of athlete, both skill level and maturity level, to be named a second-year team captain.

Luckily for Newburyport girls hockey, Olivia Wilson is one such athlete.

Wilson, our 2023-24 Daily News Girls Hockey MVP, just put together another outstanding season for her hometown co-op team. The Newburyport native is a three-year starter for the program and this winter, as an assistant captain, he led the team with an impressive 18 goals and 18 assists. For her efforts, she was named to the All-Northeast Conference First Team, and now she is a two-time Daily News All-Star for her career after making it two years ago as an 8th grader when she had 11 goals and 5 assists. .

As an all-around player and leader, Wilson did it all.

Of course, it makes sense to start with the scoring ability, because every time number 16 was on the ice, the opponents had to notice this. You knew it was going to be a strong season for Wilson when she scored a hat trick against Gloucester in the second game of the year, and shortly after added another goal against Shawsheen Tech. She had a goal and an assist to help the Clippers (5-16-0) earn their first win of the season over Marblehead, then scored a crucial goal in a thrilling 6-5 victory over rival Masconomet.

The second time the Clippers played Gloucester it was more of the same with two goals for Wilson, who would later score the team's only goal against a talented Winthrop side. She had a monstrous 4-goal, 1-assist performance in the team's Senior Night win over Medford, and a 3-goal, 2-assist performance in a win over Marblehead in the Bank Class tournament.

But perhaps what stood out more throughout the year was her leadership.

Three years into his tenure, it's crazy to think Wilson was a veteran as a sophomore. Nevertheless, she helped lead Newburyport to the Division 2 state tournament for the third straight year. Since Wilson's freshman year became a standalone program to start the 2021-2022 campaign, the Clippers have never missed the tournament.

And Wilson was just a talented athlete in general, but he was also a key part of the magical field hockey team that went to the Division 3 championship game last fall. Also as a striker in that sport, she scored 16 goals with 2 assists.

Paige Nottingham

HPNA, Jr., Defense

An all-rounder, electric defender with top speed. Pentucket junior finished the year with 8 goals and 6 assists, helping HPNA (9-10-3) advance to the Division 1 Round of 16. Created two breakout chances in that Sweet 16 loss to No. 5 Hingham. Posted a hat trick in a win over Newburyport, where all three goals were wide variety. Scored in a shutout win over Peabody. Had the only goal in a 1-1 draw against Billerica/Chelmsford. A highly touted prospect coming out of high school and now a three-year starter. Plays club for the North Shore Wings. She has taken a few steps and I have never seen her so fast. And I tell her, 'That's college hockey speed, you're ready!' said HPNA coach Gary Kane. Also an excellent singer who performs the national anthem for many Pentecost events.

Abby Stauss

Newburyport, Sr., Forward

Finished career and was named Northeast Conference All-Star. A well-deserved honor after the Georgetown senior finished the year second on the team in goals (15) and third in points (19). Tri-captain helped the Clippers reach the Division 2 playoffs for the third year in a row. Clippers have now made the postseason in all three seasons since breaking away from Masconomet and becoming a standalone program. Scored against a talented Pope Francis team. Had two goals on her Senior Night to help the Clippers beat Medford. Composite performance with 3 goals and 1 assist in the team's first win over Medford. Two more goals in a win over Marblehead, while getting an assist against HPNA. Also was a Daily News All-Star and Second Team All-EMass defender for the Georgetown football team this fall.

Holly Sullivan

Newburyport, Soph., Defense

Just a sophomore at Newburyport High, she is already a three-year starter and top defender in the Northeast Conference. Also scored 4 goals with 7 assists this winter and was honored as a NEC All-Star. Big minutes recorded in the top D-pair group. Helped the Clippers (5-16-0) qualify for the Division 2 state tournament for the third year in a row. Since becoming a standalone program in 2021-2022, Newburyport has not missed the playoffs. Had two goals, including the overtime game winner, to lead the Clippers to a thrilling win over rival Masconomet, 6-5. Scored a goal to help the team earn a Senior Night win over Medford. Also scored against a strong Peabody team. A Newburyport High Honor Roll student.

Honorable mention

PNA Hannah Bub, Soph., goalkeeper (Pentucket)

Newburyport Maddie Noury, Sr., forward (Amesbury); Kayla Gibbs, Sr., defense (Georgetown); Katie Brown, Jr., forward (Georgetown); Mackenzie Riley, Soph., forward (Georgetown)

