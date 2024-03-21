Australian women dominate the Hundred Tour while men are snubbed





The highest-priced David Warner and Tim David among Aussie men passed over in the Hundred draft, while 12 Aussie women secured deals

Australia's world-beating women have dominated the 2024 Hundred draft, which was completed on Wednesday evening (UK time). Five of the eight picks used in the first round were Australians, while Beth Mooney and Meg Lanning earned the second and third selections respectively. These superstars followed Ashleigh Gardner, Annabel Sutherland and Jess Jonassen, who completed a decidedly green-and-gold heavy opening to the evening. On the men's side of the draw, West Indies players proved extremely popular, with four big hitters from Windies and no Aussies. However, there was some joy in the later rounds, with Daniel Sams selected by the Northern SuperChargers and Sean Abbott by the Birmingham Phoenix. Several big Aussies missed out on selection, including David Warner, Josh Inglis, Jhye Richardson, Matthew Wade and Tim David, who won the first Hundred with Southern Brave in 2021. International stars Babar Azam, Mohammad Rizwan, Sunil Narine and Jason Roy also failed to find a home, although Roy (as a local player) has a chance of being signed as a replacement if he is injured in the coming weeks. The final stages of the draft were much more fruitful for the Australian women, with Sophie Molineux, Amanda-Jade Wellington, Heather Graham, Georgia Redmayne and Lauren Cheatle all selected. It was somewhat of a surprise that Indian stars Harmanpreet Kaur and Jemimah Rodrigues did not bid after both were listed in the highest reserve price bracket (50,000, A$97,000). The 12 new Australian signings take the tournament's total to 21, after it was announced last month that nine Australians would be retained by their franchises, including title-winning Adam Zampa and Spencer Johnson at the Oval Invincibles. NSW's Maitlan Brown, who was part of last year's championship-winning side with the Southern Brave, was not picked up, nor were her compatriots Darcie Brown, Kim Garth, Megan Schutt, Erin Burns or Laura Harris. Australians in the Hundred 2024 Gentlemen Birmingham Phoenix: Sean Abbott ($97,000) London Spirit: Nathan Ellis ($194,000) Northern superchargers: Daniel Sams, Matt Short (both $145,000) Oval Invincibles: Adam Zampa ($194,000), Spencer Johnson ($117,000) Women Birmingham Phoenix: Ellyse Perry ($78,000) London Spirit: Meg Lanning ($97,000), Grace Harris ($78,000), Georgia Redmayne ($34,000) Manchester Originals: Beth Mooney ($97,000), Sophie Molineux ($78,000) Northern superchargers: Phoebe Litchfield, Annabel Sutherland (both $97,000), Georgia Wareham ($78,000) Oval Invincibles: Amanda-Jade Wellington ($58,000) Southern Brave: Lauren Cheatle ($27,000) Trent Missiles: Ashleigh Gardner ($97,000), Alana King ($78,000), Heather Graham ($58,000) Welsh fire: Jess Jonassen ($58,000) *All figures converted to AUD at time of draft for 2024 salary scales

