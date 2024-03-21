IceCats dominate the Screaming Eagles 5-2 at the USA Hockey National Championship | Local sports

The Greater Latrobe Wildcats opened their first game of the 2024 HS-D1 USA Hockey National Championship with a blowout 5-2 win over the Valor Screaming Eagles (CO) on Wednesday afternoon.
The Wildcats earned their spot in the national tournament after posting a 13-7-0 record during the regular season. All tournament games will be held in Westchester, PA.
The goaltender in net for the Wildcats was Brock Pflugh, and Cooper Robinson got the start for the Screaming Eagles.
The Wildcats started the game strong, forcing the Eagles to commit to early icings. Valor goaltender Robinson got the call early and flashed an early glove save on a rushing opportunity by the Wildcats.
Three minutes into the opening period, a two-on-one opportunity is stopped by the path of Wildcats goalie Brock Pflugh.
With 12:30 to play in the opening period, after the Eagles generated their first offensive zone time, Daniel Galushko got a shot past Pflugh, but the puck hit the crossbar and stayed out.
The Wildcats began their attempt to score the game's first goal after creating three scoring chances off the Eagles netminder.
With 6:34 left in the opening frame, Noah Heitchue won a face-off against Robert Rossi on point after an Eagle's icing. Rossi's point shot initially went wide and to Robinson's right. The lively rebound found the stick of Nigel Morris, who secured the first goal of the match with a high shot.
Eagles skater Ronan Hirschfield would earn himself a 10-minute misconduct and a two-minute penalty for rough conduct after a scrum followed a whistle.
The Wildcats defeated the Eagles 6-4 and would start the second period with a power play.
After a successful penalty kick to start the period, the Eagles found themselves in the offensive zone looking to tie the game.
Eagles defenseman Mark Ladwig had two clear looks at the net from a distance, but both were turned aside by Pflugh.
Jackson Hayburn and Brian Dumnich each went into the penalty box for the Wildcats after cross-checking in front of the net.
Midway through the middle period, the Wildcats went back to the power play for the second time after Colton Campbell high-sticked Joey Crimboli.
The Wildcats couldn't convert on the power play, but again they moved the puck extremely well and got a few pucks on net.
After narrowly beating an icing call, Eagles skater Carter Charles grabbed the puck behind the net. Sliding to the right side, he sent a centering pass to Hirschfield, who quickly turned it onto his backhand and into the back of the net, past a sliding Pfugh.
Less than ten seconds after the Eagles' equalizer, the Wildcats regained the lead. Bryant Dumnich threw the puck from behind the goal line onto the net and into a scrum in front. Jacob Hannah dug the loose puck away as he slid it under Robinson's pillow and into the net. Wildcats were back to a 2-1 lead.
Charles would go into the penalty box for the Eagles shortly after the goal to send the Wildcats back to the power play. Although unable to convert, both power play units for the Wildcats were able to find open ice and create passing lanes.
At the end of two periods of play, the Wildcats led 2-1 and defeated the Eagles 20-15.
The Eagles found themselves in serious penalty foul trouble in the third period.
Two penalties from Mark Ladwig and Andrew Jenkins within the first minute and a half would give the Wildcats a five-on-three power play opportunity.
Preston Miller would receive the puck at the point from Cameron Mikulsky. Thanks in large part to a great screen from Louie Amatucci to block Robinson's eyes, Miller's point shot would go in. The power play count gave the Wildcats a 3-1 lead early in the first period.
Following his goal, Miller would go to the penalty box after committing an interference penalty during the power play.
On the kill, the Wildcats controlled the puck more than the Eagles.
Shortly after Miller's penalty expired, Hannah got his second of the match.
After a sloppy turnover in the neutral zone, Hannah picked up the puck and shot it down the right side of the ice to Robinson. A quick move to his backhand delivered a perfectly placed shot into the top left corner as the Wildcats increased their lead and made it 4-1.
With 8:46 left in the game, Maddux Charles took a high-stick penalty, sending the Wildcats to their seventh power play of the game.
Similar to the goal they scored earlier on the power play, Dumnich threw a wrist shot from the point through multiple screens. The puck went over Robinson's shoulder and the Wildcats led 5-1.
The Wildcats would continue to control the flow of the game and kill any momentum that might favor the Eagles.
Two late penalties from Kaleb Trice and Parker Repko gave the Eagles their third and fourth power plays of the game.
Adam Harris manages to get one past Pflugh with just thirty seconds left to make it a 5-2 score.
Time expired and the Wildcats recorded their first win of the tournament, defeating the Valor Screaming Eagles 5-2 on Wednesday afternoon.
The Wildcats now face Northwest Hockey (TX) on Thursday at 4:15 p.m. Viewers can watch the Wildcats play live by visiting usahockeytv.com.