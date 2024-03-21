When Rainer and Julie Martens announced plans in 2018 to donate several million dollars to build a world-class pickleball complex in Holly Hill, they pledged to oversee the activities for two years to make it happen.

The Ormond Beach couple finally steps down from their roles at Pictona at the end of December. They ultimately spent six years and more than $7 million of their own money realizing their dream of creating a mecca for fans of one of the fastest growing sports in the country.

In doing so, they have also helped put the small four-square-mile town of Holly Hill on the map as a tourist destination.

Opened in July 2020, Pictona has seen its membership grow to more than 1,400 people. Some come from as far away as Jacksonville and the east side of Orlando to play on the facility's 49 outdoor and indoor courts.

The complex also hosts tournaments throughout the year, some of which are broadcast nationally to television viewers.

A new CEO is being sought

Rainer, 81, is CEO of the non-profit Pictona at Holly Hill Inc. organization that manages the complex. Julie, 74, is director of player stores and “official advisor to the CEO.”

A search is underway for a new CEO, confirms Andy Melville, chairman of Pictona's board of directors at Holly Hill. Melville declined to comment on the Martens' decision until he could speak to them first.

The Martens, who are on vacation, did not respond to requests for comment. Holly Hill City Manager Joe Forte said he was told the couple might be away for several weeks.

The couple's decision was announced in the latest edition of the weekly newsletter sent to Pictona members.

The Martens initially informed the City and the Pictona board of their decision before sharing it with members of the pickleball club, Forte confirmed.

'It was a wonderful journey'

“Since 2018, Julie and I have been committed to the development of Pictona,” says Rainer Martens in the Pickleball Paradise from March 18 to 24, 2024! Pictona news. “It has been a wonderful journey. We have a great team at Pictona and with a new CEO, we expect Pictona to continue to be one of the best pickleball clubs in the world.”

Julie Martens added, “The people we met and the opportunities we experienced while at the helm were amazing. We plan to continue being members of Pictona and play much more pickleball!”

It was all part of their original plan

The Martens told The Daytona Beach News-Journal in an interview in 2018 that their plan was to oversee Pictona's first two years of operation, based on their experience as longtime owners of a successful Illinois business.

The couple said they then planned to turn over management of the pickleball complex to the Pictona at Holly Hill board.

Forte said the Martens' decision to resign was not a surprise.

“He (Rainer Martens) actually stayed longer than we all thought,” Forte told The News-Journal.

Who are the Martens?

Rainier Martens, 81, is a retired sports psychologist whose clients included members of the U.S. Olympic ski team at the 1984 Winter Games in Sarajevo.

A professor of kinesiology at the University of Illinois, Martens and his late first wife Marilyn founded Human Kinetics in 1974, a company that specialized in publishing books on physical activity. They include manuals and books on exercise science, sports medicine, kinesiology and coaching.

Martens and Julie, whom he married in 1993 after the death of his first wife, sold Human Kinetics to their employees in 2005. They have lived in Ormond Beach full-time ever since.

Julie Martens took up pickleball and started participating in tournaments.

Rainer Martens, who previously played in senior softball leagues, became a “pickleball addict” like his wife after taking photos during tournaments in which Julie participated.

What is pickleball?

Invented in 1965 on Bainbridge Island near Seattle, Washington, pickleball is a sport using a paddle and a perforated plastic ball, played on a hard-surfaced badminton court.

Pickleball is described as a cross between tennis, badminton and table tennis.

The sport is played by all ages and has become extremely popular in recent years, especially among people aged 55 and over, as the sport is easy to learn and encourages social interaction.

It can also be less physically stressful on the joints than tennis, although injuries can still occur, as PGA Senior Tour golfer Bernhard Langer recently discovered.

Kate McCallum, a daughter of one of Pickleball's inventors, lives in Ormond Beach part of the year and is a member of Pictona.

“It's amazing,” she said Tuesday when contacted. “My sister was visiting from Seattle last week and was impressed with Pictona. She loved it.”

How much did the Martens donate to Pictona?

An exact dollar amount is unknown, but this much is certain: it is a lot.

The couple initially offered to donate $3 million, while asking the city of Holly Hilly to contribute $1 million, to convert the underutilized 25-acre Hollyland Park into an attraction that would bring pickleball enthusiasts from across the region can attract. like the rest of the country.

The total cost of Pictona's first phase of 24 courts ultimately amounted to $6.3 million. The city ultimately contributed $1.3 million, while another $400,000 came from a Volusia County ECHO grant, and individual donors donated $100,000. The Martens donated $4.3 million.

In 2022, the Martens contributed another $3 million to expand Pictona, while the city donated another $1 million. The province provided another ECHO grant, this time in the amount of $2.5 million.

Holly Hill recognized the couple for making a positive impact by presenting them with the “Corporate Citizen of the Year” award in January 2022.

Who owns Pictona?

The City of Holly Hill owns the land where Pictona is located, as well as the buildings and physical assets. The city has contracted with Holly Hill-based Pictona to run the facility.

The complex has facilities for other recreational sports including table tennis, cornhole, croquet and a putting green.

Amenities include men's and women's locker rooms and shower facilities, a private open-to-the-public restaurant called The Kitchen, the Aetna Gardens at Pictona, the Florida Health Care Plans Games Room, two-player shops and the FHCP Activity & Training Center . The latter is open to both the community and Pictona members. It offers free indoor exercise classes, educational programs and outdoor recreational courts.

Fulfilling His promise

Pictona is widely praised by pickleball enthusiasts across the country and beyond. The complex has already hosted several regional, national and international tournaments, with more planned.

Earlier this year, Pictona hosted the four-day AARP Champions Cup Pickleball tournament, which featured 500 professional and amateur players from 38 states, including former professional tennis legend Ivan Lendl, 63.

The complex hosted the Subaru in the Daytona Challenge during the Pictona Tournament last weekend.

Next up is a Money Ball Tour pickleball tournament on March 30, followed by the MetroHealth Super Seniors Tournament from May 3 to 5, and the Aetna Elite Team Invitational Tournament on May 11. Pictona will also host Sundown Showdown Team Tournament events on June 22. July 20 and August 17.

Making a positive impact

Holly Hill businessman Robin Hanger said the pickleball complex has benefited his auto repair business, The Car Shop, down the street.

“My business has seen an increase in customers,” he said. “They (the Martens) have contributed the most to the growth of Holly Hill.”

Hanger briefly worked with the Martens in setting up a nearby RV park that could accommodate visiting pickleball players. Hanger sold the 25-acre former Bishops Dairy property at 490 Flomich St. last fall to Julie Mericle Smith of DeLand and Larry Kaylor of Colorado. The two are expected to break ground on the Lake Belle RV Resort project this year.

Hanger credits Pictona for helping make the project possible, not only by attracting pickleball enthusiasts, but also real estate investors like Smith and Kaylor.

“Would I say the Martens helped put Holly Hill on the map? Absolutely,” he said.