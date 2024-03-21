2024 NCAA Championships Wrestling Set





KANSAS CITY, Mo. Four Lions will compete at the 2024 NCAA Wrestling National Championships starting Thursday at the T-Mobile Center in Kansas City, Missouri. Sophomore Kai Owen (141), eldest Lennox Wolak (174), junior Aaron Ayzerov (184) and sophomores Jack Wehmeyer (197) make up the group that will represent Columbia at the NCAA Championships. Wolak and Ayzerov qualified after winning the EIWA Championships. This marks the first time since 1953 that Columbia has won two EIWA individual championships in the same season. It also marks the first time since 2022 that a Columbia wrestler has claimed an EIWA title. This is the second year in a row that Wolak has competed in the NCAA Championships. Wolak defeated Army's Ben Pasiuk in a 5-1 decision to claim the 174 EIWA crown. Ayzerov posted an 8-5 decision victory against Princeton's Nate Dugan to claim the 184 EIWA title. Wehmeyer finished fourth at 197 at the EIWA Championships, earning one of the qualifying spots for the NCAA Championships. Wehmeyer advanced through two consolation rounds Saturday and reached third place at 197. He lost in an 11-1 major decision to Lou Deprez of Binghamton to finish fourth. Owen earned an overall spot in the 141 bracket when the full field for the NCAA Championships was announced Tuesday. Owen finished seventh at the EIWA Championship. Wolak earned the team's top seed and will enter the championships as the No. 7 seed in the 174 bracket. Wolak will face Ivy League foe No. 26 Benny Baker of Cornell in the first match on Thursday. Ayzerov secured the No. 13 seed in the 184 bracket and will meet Binghamton's Jacob Nolan in the first round. Wehmeyer will take the field as the No. 28 seed at No. 197. Wehmeyer will face Cornell's No. 5 Jacob Cardenas in the first match. Owen secured the No. 31 seed as a qualifier and will compete against Penn State's No. 2 Beau Bartlett on Thursday. “It's an opportunity to demonstrate a lifetime of hard work and compete with the best in the world,” said Wolak. “It's a testing ground, a testing ground, and offers moments of greatness. Participation is purely a requirement and I'm excited to compete.” SOWED LIONS 141: no. 31 Kai Owen 174: no. 7 Lennox Wolak 184: no. 13 Aaron Ayzerov 197: no. 28 Jack Wehmeyer FIRST ROUND MATCHES 141: (31) Kai Owen vs. (2) Beau Bartlett (Penn State)

174: (7) Lennox Wolak vs. (26) Benny Baker (Cornell)

184: (13) Aaron Ayzerov vs. (20) Jacob Nolan (Binghamton)

197: (28) Jack Wehmeyer vs. (5) Jacob Cardenas (Cornell) TOURNAMENT SCHEDULE The NCAA Championships are divided into six sessions over three days of competition. Each day will consist of a morning and evening session. A look at the full schedule: Thursday March 21

Session 1 12:00 PM ET

Championship first round

Session 2:00 PM – 7:00 PM ET

Championship second round and consolation Friday March 22

Session 3 – 12:00 PM ET

Championship quarter-finals and consolation

Session 4:00 PM – 8:00 PM ET

Semi-finals and blood round Saturday March 23

Session 5 – 11am ET

Medal Round

Session 6:00 PM – 7:00 PM ET

Championship matches FOLLOW THE ACTION Each session of the 2024 NCAA DI Wrestling Championships will be broadcast nationally on ESPN networks. The morning sessions (1, 3, 5) can be viewed in full on ESPNU. The evening sessions (2, 4, 6) are broadcast every evening on ESPN. ESPN+ will also have coverage throughout the tournament, with streams of individual mats to follow along with the Lions. Updates will also be provided via the Columbia Wrestling Twitter account (@CULionsWR). Fans can follow the action online via live results at www.TrackWrestling.com. THE LIONS FOLLOW Stay up to date on all things Columbia Wrestling by following the Lions on X (@CULionsWR), Instagram (@culionswr) and on Facebook (@ColumbiaAthletics).

