IPL 2024 schedule, match timings, prize money, live streaming: Everything you need to know about the Indian Premier League | Cricket





The wait is almost over. Domestic cricket's biggest spectacle will return this week. MS Dhoni, Virat Kohli and Faf du Plessis, Ravindra Jadeja shake hands after an IPL game (IPL) Indian Premier League (IPL) holders Chennai Super Kings (CSK) will kick off their title defense on Friday. MS Dhoni's Yellow Brigade will host Virat Kohli star Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) as the support act for the cash-rich league at the famous MA Chidambaram Stadium. Instead of the runners-up taking on champions, the IPL opener will be headlined by two of the best players in the history of the game – Dhoni and Kohli. Hindustan Times – Your fastest source for breaking news! Read now. The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has released a partial schedule of 21 matches of the new season from March 22 to April 7. The IPL 2024 final will be played on May 26 – five days before the ICC World T20 2024 opener in the United States and the Caribbean. The season opener starts at 8:00 PM IST. The remaining matches start at 7:30 PM. For double-headers, the day's match starts at 3:30 PM. From the schedule to the match timings and from prize money to live streaming, here's everything you need to know about IPL 2024. ALSO READ: Mitchell Starc, IPL's Rs 24.75 crore buy, faces real criticism from Rinku Singh, Manish Pandey in KKR practice; pacer responds How to watch the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 in India? View broadcast and streaming details The Star Sports Network has the telecast rights for the 2024 IPL season. Fans can livestream IPL 2024 games on Jio Cinema. IPL 2024: What is the prize money for this season? The BCCI is yet to announce the prize money for the 2024 season of the cash-rich league. Received CSK 20 crore, while the runners-up Gujarat Titans earned Last season 13 million. Check out the partial schedule of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024: March 22, 8:00 PM IST: CSK vs RCB, Chennai. March 23, 3:30 PM IST: PBKS vs DC, Mohali. March 23, 7:30 PM IST: KKR vs SRH, Kolkata. March 24, 3:30 PM IST: RR vs LSG, Jaipur. March 24, 7:30 PM IST: GT vs MI, Ahmedabad. March 25, 7:30 PM IST: RCB vs PBKS, Bengaluru. March 26, 7:30 PM IST: CSK vs GT, Chennai. March 27, 7:30 PM IST: SRH vs MI, Hyderabad. March 28, 7:30 PM IST: RR vs DC, Jaipur. March 29, 7:30 PM IST: RCB vs KKR, Bengaluru. March 30, 7:30 PM IST: LSG vs PBKS, Lucknow. March 31, 3:30 PM IST: GT vs SRH, Ahmedabad. March 31, 7:30 PM IST: DC vs CSK, Vizag. April 1, 7:30 PM IST: MI vs RR, Mumbai. April 2, 7:30 PM IST: RCB vs LSG, Bengaluru. April 3, 7:30 PM IST: DC vs KKR, Vizag. April 4, 7:30 PM IST: GT vs PBKS, Ahmedabad. April 5, 7:30 PM IST: SRH vs CSK, Hyderabad. April 6, 7:30 PM IST: RR vs RCB, Jaipur April 7, 3:30 PM IST: MI vs DC, Mumbai. April 7, 7:30 PM IST: LSG vs GT, Lucknow.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.hindustantimes.com/cricket/ipl-2024-from-schedule-match-timings-prize-money-to-live-streaming-all-you-need-to-know-about-t20-league-101710933473908.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos