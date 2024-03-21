Sports
Virginia Tech football transfer is considered a fast-rising star for 2024
Spring practices have begun for the Virginia Tech football team and many eyes are on the incoming freshmen and transfers. One player who has that already caught the attention of the Hokies coaching staff is Iowa Western Community College transfer Kemari Copeland.
Last season he recorded 38 tackles, nine for a loss, and 4.5 sacks, and early impressions are impressive, including for defensive line coach JC Price.
In Hunger Drills Copeland showed a lot, Price said. That guy can run and change direction. He was one of the first players to reach 20 miles per hour. Since I've been here, we haven't had a (defensive) tackle.
Virginia Tech returns Antwaun Powell-Ryland and his 9.5 sacks along the defensive line, as well as Josh Fuga, but Copeland could be a player who steps in and causes problems for other teams in terms of blocking schemes. Copeland is one of several players that the coaching staff will look at how they fit into the lineup in the fall with the returning players they have.
You get the right kids, as I think we have done over the last few years, and you start to have an upswing. All it takes is one bad guy in the locker room and your culture and all the camaraderie, the important things we talk about, can quickly fail.
Virginia Tech's defensive line isn't rebuilding the players they lost (Mario Kendricks, Norell Pollard and Pheldarius Payne), but they are reloading for 2024 and Copeland has a chance to come in as a big difference-maker right away, along with Aeneas Peebles from Duke. and Kelvin Gilliam of Oklahoma.
