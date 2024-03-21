Bearcats squeeze out small defeat over Dons





CINCINNATI, Ohio – The University of San Francisco men's basketball team (23-11, 11-5 WCC) fought tooth and nail on every possession and left it all on the floor Wednesday night as the Dons fell narrowly to Cincinnati (21-14 ). , 7-11 Big 12), 73-72, in overtime at Fifth Third Arena. IN CASE YOU MISSED IT: Trading baskets to open the match, Mike Sharavjamts scored the first point of the ball game on a free throw just 45 seconds after the play before it Marcus Williams knocked down his first attempt from beyond the arc to give San Francisco an early 4-2 lead at 6:25.

After the Bearcats responded by tying the score at four on an Aziz Bandaogo dunk, Malik Thomas scored two triples of his own, one at 16:51 and one at 14:24, to put the Dons on top, 10–8, just over five minutes into regulation time.

Exchanging blows over the next few minutes, neither side could get away in the opening minutes of the match, but Thomas' third triple of the first half at 9:56 kept the green and gold ahead, 24-23.

Cincinnati used their home crowd to their advantage and answered by reeling off five straight points and taking a 28-24 lead on a stepback jumper from Jizzle James at 8:14. Soon after, consecutive baskets came in the paint Jonathan Mogbo Things tied again, 28-28, with 6:40 left in the first half.

With another 5-0 run to take back the lead, a three-pointer by Day Day Thomas put the Bearcats up 33-28 at the 3:23 mark. Sharavjamts fought with every possession until halftime and put in an alley after an assist from Robby Beasley with just over thirty seconds left, while San Francisco trailed Cincinnati by just three points at halftime, 38–35.

As in the first twenty minutes of action, the Bearcats opened the second half with a jumper in the paint from Bandaogo, but back-to-back baskets from Thomas and Ndewdo Newbury made it a one-point game, 40-39, at 18:06.

Just a few minutes later, San Francisco regained control, 44-43, on a three-pointer by Williams at 15:53, but the Bearcats clawed back. After a jumper from Thomas and a layup from Volodymry Markovetskyy gave the Dons a three-point lead, 48-45, Cincinnati fought again as UC scored ten straight points over the next five-plus minutes to catapult themselves back on top, 57 – 48, with 6:57 left on the game clock.

The green and gold stayed within striking distance and trailed by nine, 65-56, with 2:21 to play. USF never lost confidence, however, as five straight points and a steal made it a four-point game, 65-61, with 1:40 remaining.

Thomas scored nine of the final 11 points for San Francisco to end regulation, making it a three-point game with a made free throw at 1:18 before hitting perhaps his biggest shot of the season, a controversial triple from the corner next to the USF bench with about nine seconds left to tie the score at 67 all. After a final stop on the defensive end, San Francisco rallied to force overtime.

Thomas continued his career night, scoring all five points for the Dons in overtime, including USF leading by four, 72-68, with 2:38 to go. Unfortunately, Cincinnati dug deep when it mattered most, as James brought the Bearcats within two at 1:47 before Simas Lukosius sank the game-winning triple coming off a screen on the wing with just under four seconds left to go. Failing to make one last attempt before the buzzer sounded, Cincinnati would defeat the Dons 73-72 to advance to the second round of the NIT. NOTABLE PERFORMANCE: Thomas enjoyed a big night offensively, finishing with a career-high 31 points on 11-of-19 shooting from the field and 5-of-7 from distance (career-high). Additionally, the guard also made all four of his free throws while also pulling down five rebounds in a total of 37 minutes.

Flirting with a triple double to end the campaign, Mogbo capped his impressive debut season on the Hilltop with 10 points, 10 rebounds, 7 assists, 2 steals and 1 assist in a total of 34 minutes for the Dons.

In addition to Thomas and Mogbo, Newbury (13 points) and Williams (10 points) also finished in double figures for the Dons.

As a team, San Francisco led Cincinnati in points in the paint (36-24), points behind turnovers (18-8) and fast break points (11-4). POSTGAME WITH THE DONS: THANK YOU, DONS FANS: We thank all our dedicated fans and supporters for your loyalty throughout the 2023-2024 season. We can't wait to see you again in November at War Memorial at the Sobrato Center!

