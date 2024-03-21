Sports
The IPL vs Ranji Trophy debate: The new challenge for Indian cricket is to appeal to players skipping domestic cricket | Cricket news
Last month, the BCCI finally addressed an issue that had been looming on the horizon since 2008, when the cash-rich IPL came into being. It warned players against choosing IPL over domestic cricket and, to set an example, excluded two young stars Shreyas Iyer and Ishan Kishan from the central contract list for missing Ranji Trophy matches this season.
There is a reason why the BCCI is now trying to curtail this trend.
Team lists analyzed by The Indian Express show that of the 165 Indian cricketers who registered for IPL 2024 as of Friday, 56 did not appear for a single match in the Ranji season that ended this week despite being on the radar of their state units , while 25 others appeared in just one.
This is a concern. Forget fast bowlers (who are injury prone), even batsmen with IPL contracts don't want to play the Ranji Trophy. We have asked the BCCI to organize the IPL auction after the Ranji Trophy. We are suffering, said Brigadier Anil Gupta, who is part of the government that heads the J&K state unit.
Officials point out that cricketers are missing four-day Ranji matches mainly to stay injury-free during the four-hour IPL. But then, they say, the big question is: is this solely the players' fault?
The BCCI let them get away with it. With no clear policy or fitness protocol, the state units were helpless in forcing IPL stars to play first-class cricket, a senior official of the state unit said.
Nothing illustrates the crisis better than these examples from Ranji Trophy data and interviews with state unit officials and IPL franchise owners; Injuries are often the official reason given by cricketers for missing Ranji matches.
Hardik Pandya, the new Mumbai Indians captain who is among the top earners in the IPL, and his brother Krunal Pandya, the Lucknow SuperGiants (LSG) all-rounder, have not played for Baroda in Ranji for a while. Hardik last played the domestic tournament in 2018.
The Pandya brothers have not informed us about the reason. They contact the coach or club president if they are available, but have not played against Ranji for a while. Krunal played limited-overs cricket for Baroda this season and Hardik is recovering from injury, said Ajit Lele, secretary of the Baroda Cricket Association.
After Umran Malik made headlines with his 150 kmph deliveries, two other fast bowlers from J&K, Rasikh Salam Dar and Yudhvir Singh Charak, were picked for the IPL. Both missed the entire Ranji season.
Rasik injured his tendon in the camp, while Yudhvir got a medical report from LSG stating that he had a niggle in his shoulder. They have not been checked by our physios. Even Umran was reluctant to play in the Ranji Trophy, said Brigadier Anil Gupta of the J&K unit.
India coach Rahul Dravid had said that Jharkhand's Ishan Kishan would have to play in the Ranji to get back into the reckoning for India. But Jharkhand State Cricket Association president Sanjay Sahay said: He never made himself available for Ranji. We have not received any guidelines from the coach, selectors or the BCCI.
Jitesh Sharma, a Vidarbha regular since 2014, got his first IPL contract in 2022. He played the India-Afghanistan T20 series for the first time in January and played a Ranji match later the same month. He missed nine Ranji matches, including the final.
The latest we know is that Jitesh has submitted a medical report stating that he had a problem in the groin. He did not give the association a fitness update. As far as we are concerned, he is injured, says Suhas Phadkar, chairman of the Vidarbha selection committee.
The Chahar brothers – Deepak (Chennai Super Kings) and Rahul (Punjab Kings) will represent Rajasthan in the Ranji Trophy. But this season, Rahul played one match and Deepak none. They pick and choose Ranji games or submit medical reports from their IPL franchises stating they are unfit. This has been happening for years, a Rajasthan Cricket Association official said.
Chennai Super Kings (CSK) pacers Rajvardhan Hangargekar and Mukesh Chowdhury have not played a Ranji match this season due to injury but their home team, Maharashtra, has not clarified their fitness.
Hangargekar and Mukesh are injured and we don't know when they will be fit. It was the reason they missed out on Ranji this season. I don't know the nature of their injuries as physios are keeping an eye on them, said Shubhendra Bhandarkar, who was secretary of the Maharashtra Cricket Association until last month.
Think about this: Bhupen Lalwani, who was part of the Ranji-winning team in Mumbai, was paid Rs 17,20,000 for playing 10 first-class matches. In contrast, the lowest base price for a player in the last IPL auction was Rs 20 lakh.
It comes as no surprise then that the only domestic tournaments to see a rush of IPL players and hopefuls are the shorter Syed Mushtaq Ali T20 and the 50-over Vijay Hazare Trophy. With franchises sending talent scouts, these white-ball tournaments have become gateways to IPL contracts.
According to Dilip Vengsarkar, former India captain and member of the BCCI top council, first-class cricket makes you a better cricketer. The longer version helps you develop mental toughness and temperament, which can help you become a good cricketer even in shorter formats, he said.
In fact, IPL figures show that every batsman on the T20 league's top 10 run-getters list has played more than 100 first-class matches, while at least eight bowlers on their corresponding list have played more than 50 such matches.
I strongly believe that cricketers under the age of 19 should not be allowed to play the T20 format. What has happened these days is that even in school cricket they only play the T20 format,” said Vengsarkar, who has played 116 Tests and spotted Kohli's potential during his time as chairman of the selectors.
Some IPL franchises claim that they insist on their cricketers playing the longer format. We have insisted that these players play Ranji because that is how you grow as cricketers, said Kasi Viswanathan, CEO of CSK.
According to Uttarakhand Ranji coach Manish Jha, BCCI secretary Jay Shah's warning last month came at just the right time. This saved the Ranji Trophy as players were really not interested in playing in the country's premier domestic cricket tournament. The IPL is causing chaos in Indian domestic cricket, Jha said.
