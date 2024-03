Leonard wants to take the next step in boys' tennis

During his first three years of high school tennis, Andrew Leonard's season ended just one win shy of advancing to state. Now that he is in his final stages as a Philomath High senior, he naturally wants to go one step further. “I'm hoping to go to state and hopefully I'll do decently there,” Leonard said Tuesday after a 6-2, 6-1 home court victory over Dallas sophomore Samuel Yang. But I'll just try to do better than last year and play some good games against the good people I'm playing against. A collection of photos from Philomath High's boys tennis victory over Dallas on the PHS courts on Tuesday.

Leonard thrives on the court serving and the power play. My serves are my strong suit, along with some powerful forehands and such, Leonard said. I think what I need to work on the most is a little bit more versatility, like working on those less common shots that are my weak points, like volleys, but also my movement needs to improve a little bit because sometimes I just sit in one spot stand still and do not move. fast enough to reach a ball. Leonard went 5-0 on the season with four of those wins coming in straight sets. Senior Sawyer Ainsworth is another player with high expectations for a successful season and he is off to a 4-1 start, including Tuesday's win over Dallas junior Preston Waite. As it turned out, Leonard and Ainsworth were the only two PHS players to see any official singles action, with Dallas having an eight-player roster. The Warriors won the dual 8-0, with two wins in singles and one in doubles being standard. Sophomore Lane Schell and senior Gradin Fairbanks won a competitive match 7-5, 7-5 over Dylan Doig and Evan Wagner of Dallas on Tuesday. (Photo by Brad Fuqua/Philomath News) In doubles, senior Gradin Fairbanks and sophomore Lane Schell played a competitive match against their Dallas counterparts, posting a 7-5, 7-5 victory. Junior Jackson Holroyd and senior Osvaldo Garcia-Bazan took care of their opponents, 6-1, 6-2, and junior Ethan Aynes and senior Owen Thomas posted a 6-1, 6-0 victory to complete a perfect PHS sweep in all matches . his competitions. Philomath will now turn its attention to a doubleheader Thursday on the Coast. The boys will play Marshfield at 11:30 a.m. and North Bend at 2:30 p.m., both games at the Boys and Girls Club of Southwestern Oregon in Coos Bay. Those plans differ from the original schedule that featured outdoor games in North Bend, but with the weather forecast showing rain, officials decided to play all games at the indoor venue. Warriors senior Sawyer Ainsworth hits a return shot during his win vs. Dallas on the PHS tracks. (Photo by Brad Fuqua/Philomath News)

