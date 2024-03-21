Sports
Championship Friday: Huskies hockey takes on Beavers for Mason Cup | News, sports, jobs
BEMIDJI, Minn. – The last time the Michigan Tech Huskies hockey team faced the Bemidji State Beavers, it was a two-game series at MacInnes Student Ice Arena on Jan. 19 and 20. The Huskies won and tied that weekend to improve to 10-10-5 overall. Since that weekend, the Huskies are 8-4-1 in their last 13, and have emerged as a team that went on a long run that saw them defeat Minnesota State twice, including last Saturday in their CCHA semifinal, the Bowling Green State Falcons . four times, including twice in the CCHA quarterfinals, and St. Thomas.
On the other side of that stretch, the Beavers have gone 11-1-1 over that same stretch, with their only loss coming to the Augustana Vikings.
“It was a good run for us, but it was a better run for them,” said Huskies coach Joe Shawhan. “I don't know if they've lost a game since that series. They have now won nine in a row, going back more than a month. That probably goes back to when we played them here. So it is also a different team.
“I think at this time of year it comes down to two teams playing their best hockey of the year right now. They are people who are waltzing. We find ways to win. So we'll see how it goes.”
Shawhan believes the Beavers and Huskies are often built similarly in their recruiting cycles at the same time, leading to competitive matchups every time the two teams meet.
“I have always had great respect for Tom Serratore, for what he does and for his staff,” Shawhan said. “They seem to be riding the same wave, while when they are at the top of their game, we are there too, like a few years ago. When they're in a bit of a rebuilding process, they're just like us. When a renovation goes reasonably well, as we both experienced, we also seem to be in the same place.
“So we always sit next to each other and are in the same recruitment cycle.”
Although the Beavers are 20-15-2 overall and rose to No. 20 in the USCHO.com rankings on Monday, they are in the same boat as the Huskies in that they need to win on Friday night to advance to the NCAA tournament. .
“It is a one-off task for both teams to go to the national tournament,” Shawhan said. “I think both teams are confident right now, so it should be a good hockey game.”
While the two teams are well matched at this point in the season, the Huskies come into the game with their top line playing as well as they have all season, if not better.
Alternate captain Ryland Mosley has 17 goals and 32 points in 38 games this season. Freshman winger Isaac Gordon leads the team in goals (18) and points (36) in 38 games. However, the man in the middle, co-captain Logan Pietila, is in the midst of the best season of his career with 13 goals and 29 points in 38 games.
Pietila has had a penchant for scoring big goals throughout his Houghton career, and that was on display again on Saturday against the Mavericks as he scored twice in the final 4:27 of the game to first tie the game, and then to win it.
“I've always said he's a 23-point guy throughout his career, but to me he's a 30, 35-point guy, a 30, 33-point guy.” Shawhan said. “He has evolved into that.
“His habits are good. His discipline is good. His lifestyle is good. His qualities are strong.”
Over the past five games, the trio has returned to the scene, which is exactly what the Huskies needed offensively.
“They actually resurfaced,” Shawhan said. “At Bowling Green we had to deal with a lot of different people in that series.
“They have become dominant almost every time on the ice. They have become a threat almost every time on the ice.”
EXPLORING THE BEAVERS
The Beavers finished the regular season 15-7-2 in CCHA play, earning them the MacNaughton Cup as conference champions. After beating the Ferris State Bulldogs on Friday night of their CCHA quarterfinal series in overtime 5-4, they shutout the Bulldogs 4-0 on the second night and then defeated the Lake Superior State Lakers 4-1 last Saturday in their CCHA semifinal matchup.
Sophomore forward Lleyton Roed leads the team in goals (14) and points (30) in 37 games.
Fifth-year defenseman Kyle Looft leads the team in assists (22) and is second in points with 28. He also won the CCHA Defenseman of the Year award. He was also named Defensive Defender of the Year.
Junior goalkeeper Mattias Sholl played in 23 games, starting all 23 of them. He has a 14-7-2 record with a 2.53 goals against average and a .909 save percentage. He was named CCHA Goalkeeper of the Year.
GAME TIME
The Huskies and Beavers face off Friday night at 8:07 PM at the Sanford Center in Bemidji, Minnesota.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.mininggazette.com/sports/mtu-sports/2024/03/championship-friday-huskies-hockey-faces-beavers-for-mason-cup/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Championship Friday: Huskies hockey takes on Beavers for Mason Cup | News, sports, jobs
- Shop Hailey Bieber's Frankies Bikinis Nightgown
- Treasury sanctions actors who support Kremlin-led malign influence efforts
- Rani Mukerji praises Maniesh Paul as a star personality in Bollywood
- Advanced Manufacturing | Faculty of Engineering
- Indonesian Prabowo Subianto congratulated China's Xi Jinping on his victory despite electoral challenges
- Bollywood Celebration fitness class for all ages at Brixton Windmill, Friday 22 March 2024
- Leonard wants to take the next step in boys' tennis
- I've already shopped for the spring fashion sale and purchased 15 finds
- Revolutionizing produce retail with Gen AI
- Marathwada earthquake: 4.5 magnitude earthquake, aftershock hits parts of Marathwada | Aurangabad News
- Stock market today: Wall Street hits records as Federal Reserve still plans rate cuts for 2024 | Nation/World News