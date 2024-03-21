Championship Friday: Huskies hockey takes on Beavers for Mason Cup | News, sports, jobs

BEMIDJI, Minn. – The last time the Michigan Tech Huskies hockey team faced the Bemidji State Beavers, it was a two-game series at MacInnes Student Ice Arena on Jan. 19 and 20. The Huskies won and tied that weekend to improve to 10-10-5 overall. Since that weekend, the Huskies are 8-4-1 in their last 13, and have emerged as a team that went on a long run that saw them defeat Minnesota State twice, including last Saturday in their CCHA semifinal, the Bowling Green State Falcons . four times, including twice in the CCHA quarterfinals, and St. Thomas.

On the other side of that stretch, the Beavers have gone 11-1-1 over that same stretch, with their only loss coming to the Augustana Vikings.

“It was a good run for us, but it was a better run for them,” said Huskies coach Joe Shawhan. “I don't know if they've lost a game since that series. They have now won nine in a row, going back more than a month. That probably goes back to when we played them here. So it is also a different team.

“I think at this time of year it comes down to two teams playing their best hockey of the year right now. They are people who are waltzing. We find ways to win. So we'll see how it goes.”

Shawhan believes the Beavers and Huskies are often built similarly in their recruiting cycles at the same time, leading to competitive matchups every time the two teams meet.

“I have always had great respect for Tom Serratore, for what he does and for his staff,” Shawhan said. “They seem to be riding the same wave, while when they are at the top of their game, we are there too, like a few years ago. When they're in a bit of a rebuilding process, they're just like us. When a renovation goes reasonably well, as we both experienced, we also seem to be in the same place.

“So we always sit next to each other and are in the same recruitment cycle.”

Although the Beavers are 20-15-2 overall and rose to No. 20 in the USCHO.com rankings on Monday, they are in the same boat as the Huskies in that they need to win on Friday night to advance to the NCAA tournament. .

“It is a one-off task for both teams to go to the national tournament,” Shawhan said. “I think both teams are confident right now, so it should be a good hockey game.”

While the two teams are well matched at this point in the season, the Huskies come into the game with their top line playing as well as they have all season, if not better.

Alternate captain Ryland Mosley has 17 goals and 32 points in 38 games this season. Freshman winger Isaac Gordon leads the team in goals (18) and points (36) in 38 games. However, the man in the middle, co-captain Logan Pietila, is in the midst of the best season of his career with 13 goals and 29 points in 38 games.

Pietila has had a penchant for scoring big goals throughout his Houghton career, and that was on display again on Saturday against the Mavericks as he scored twice in the final 4:27 of the game to first tie the game, and then to win it.

“I've always said he's a 23-point guy throughout his career, but to me he's a 30, 35-point guy, a 30, 33-point guy.” Shawhan said. “He has evolved into that.

“His habits are good. His discipline is good. His lifestyle is good. His qualities are strong.”

Over the past five games, the trio has returned to the scene, which is exactly what the Huskies needed offensively.

“They actually resurfaced,” Shawhan said. “At Bowling Green we had to deal with a lot of different people in that series.

“They have become dominant almost every time on the ice. They have become a threat almost every time on the ice.”

EXPLORING THE BEAVERS

The Beavers finished the regular season 15-7-2 in CCHA play, earning them the MacNaughton Cup as conference champions. After beating the Ferris State Bulldogs on Friday night of their CCHA quarterfinal series in overtime 5-4, they shutout the Bulldogs 4-0 on the second night and then defeated the Lake Superior State Lakers 4-1 last Saturday in their CCHA semifinal matchup.

Sophomore forward Lleyton Roed leads the team in goals (14) and points (30) in 37 games.

Fifth-year defenseman Kyle Looft leads the team in assists (22) and is second in points with 28. He also won the CCHA Defenseman of the Year award. He was also named Defensive Defender of the Year.

Junior goalkeeper Mattias Sholl played in 23 games, starting all 23 of them. He has a 14-7-2 record with a 2.53 goals against average and a .909 save percentage. He was named CCHA Goalkeeper of the Year.

GAME TIME

The Huskies and Beavers face off Friday night at 8:07 PM at the Sanford Center in Bemidji, Minnesota.