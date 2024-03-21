CounterStrike Table Tennis is expanding their reach with more products and personalized ping pong paddles





PISCES, Ind., March 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — CounterStrike table tennis property of Erik Bakker and located in Fishers, Indiana, continues to redefine the table tennis experience with groundbreaking innovations in table tennis technology and an extensive product range. As the company enters its fourth year of business, CounterStrike is proud to announce the doubling of its product offering, as well as the introduction of Personalized ping pong paddles .

Exciting new additions to the lineup include the Angel Strike paddle , Atmostorm paddle And Omega Wolf Paddle . Each paddle is carefully crafted to enhance the performance of every player on the table. All CounterStrike table tennis paddles are ITTF approved and Olympic legal. The Angel Strike Paddle is designed for offensive players looking for maximum power and speed in their shots. Featuring a professional blade and rubber combination, this paddle delivers explosive strokes and precise control, making it ideal for players who prefer an aggressive playing style. On the other hand, the Atmostorm Paddle is tailor-made for defensive players who want to master the art of control and spin. With its specially designed blade and rubber compound, this paddle offers exceptional defensive capabilities, allowing players to counterattack with precision and finesse. For players who prefer a balanced approach to the game, the Omega Wolf Paddle offers the perfect combination of speed, spin and control. The versatile carbon design makes it suitable for players who want speed, but are also looking for a reliable paddle that can adapt to different playing styles and techniques. But the highlight of the extensive offer is the introduction of personalized ping pong paddles. These customizable paddles allow players to create their own unique design, choose the color of the paddle handle, customize a message on the handle and even select the font. Whether you're celebrating a birthday, looking for a special gift for table tennis club members or looking for a unique office gift, personalized paddles are the perfect choice. “The personalized ping pong paddles offer a level of customization and personalization that is unmatched in the industry,” said Erik Bakker, owner of CounterStrike Table Tennis. “Not only are these professional ITTF approved paddles, they also make fantastic gifts!” In addition to catering to individual players, CounterStrike has also had the privilege of creating personalized paddles for esteemed sports teams and players, including the NFL team the Miami Dolphins and the MLS team the Seattle Sounders. This recognition speaks volumes about the quality and craftsmanship of the products. As CounterStrike continues to push the boundaries of innovation in the table tennis world, the company remains committed to making a positive impact on the city Fishers, Indiana, where it is proudly located. The aim is to contribute to the local community and promote a love of table tennis among residents. Currently, CounterStrike has 4.7/5 stars for our product offering on Amazon and 4.9/5 stars for our product offering on our website. When asked about customer reaction to their products, Erik Bakker stated: “We believe this not only proves the quality of the products, but also the value it brings to the players who need it. We couldn't be happier with the impact CounterStrike has made on our customers and on the industry as a whole.” Contact for wholesale orders or dropshipping: https://cstabletennis.com/wholesale-drop-shipping/

Contact For media or press releases: https://cstabletennis.com/media-press-requests/

Contact for general inquiries or bulk orders of personalized ping pong paddles: https://cstabletennis.com/contact/ Contact:

Erik Bakker

317-460-6674

[email protected] SOURCE CounterStrike Table Tennis

