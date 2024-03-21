Athletics director Kirby Garry receives national honors





The National Association of Collegiate Directors of Athletics has named Cal State Monterey Bay's Kirby Garry its 2024 Athletic Director of the Year. Garry is one of 28 winners in seven collegiate divisions, including both four-year universities and two-year colleges. The awards will be presented June 11 at the Mandalay Bay Resort in Las Vegas as part of the annual NACDA convention. “I am grateful to be recognized by my peers,” said Garry. “I also think it is a team award for Otter Athletics. It is a reflection of the support we have had and the dedication of our employees. I happen to be the athletic director. Pat Manak is CEO of NACDA. “We are proud to play a small role in growing the pipeline of athletics directors who are making an impact across the industry,” said Manak. “As an association, it is part of our mission to develop the leaders of tomorrow, led by the decision makers of today. That is why it is so fitting that 21 of the 28 recipients of the ADOY award this year are first-time winners.” CSUMB President Vanya Quinonen said Garry's award was recognition of his dedication. “During his time at Cal State Monterey Bay, Kirby built our athletics programs, supported our coaches and created an atmosphere where our student-athletes excel, with some of the highest graduation rates of any cohort on campus,” said Quiñones. His leadership has created an atmosphere that pushes all of our teams to excel, and we look forward to many more accomplishments with Kirby at the helm of our athletics department. “This recognition from the National Association of Collegiate Directors of Athletics is well deserved,” she added, “and highlights how fortunate we are to have Kirby leading our teams.” Garry said he has been involved with the NACDA throughout his career. Last year he was elected president of the Division II Athletic Directors Association. The ADA is part of the NACDA. He said he has seen many friends and colleagues he admired receive this award in the past. “It's humbling to be with these people,” he said. “It means a lot to me. I owe a lot of my career progress to those people.” He said he hopes the award will bring attention to Otter Athletics. “I have always seen my involvement with NACDA as a way to bring more attention to CSUMB,” he said. “This draws attention to our special part of the world.”

