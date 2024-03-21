The heat is on





Where there is cricket, there is fire Deepti Unni

The BBL tries to set the night on fire in Hobart



© Getty Images

Wwould the modern T20 be here without fire? It has found its way into team names – Welsh Fire, Brisbane Heat, Perth Scorchers – and tournaments, it is a mandatory part of matches in the IPL and the Hundred, and where fireworks were previously reserved for victories in World Cups, they are now only the opening act before a match. Take the BBL for example, where there are regularly more fireworks than at a Rammstein concert. Not quite what they meant when they said Chris Gayle and Aaron Finch were explosive hitters



© Getty Images

Although cricketers have been playing with fire for decades, the example is Geoffrey Williams, captain and opening batsman of Ynysgerwn Cricket Club in Wales, who braved death every day during his lunch break. And you thought there were high-stakes matches at the World Cup



© Getty Images

Speaking of World Cups, fire is an inseparable part of the subcontinent experience. First, before the tournament… Holy smoke: Indian cricket fans perform a pooja to boost the side's chances at the 2019 World Cup



© Getty Images

Sometimes during the tournament itself… A lone fan in Eden Gardens sees India's chances at the 1996 World Cup going up in smoke



© Associated Press

And it's also in the schedule after the tournament. Crash test dummy: Pakistani fans were completely dissatisfied with captain Inzamam-ul-Haq after the team's defeat to Ireland in the 2007 World Cup



© AFP

When Paul Collingwood was presented with the Olympic torch during a relay in 2012, he thought it would be a good time to make a case for cricket at the Olympics. Pure Torch: Collingwood tries to fire one into the stands



© Getty Images

A surprising number of cricket matches have been halted and fans have been forced to evacuate because cricketers have triggered the fire alarm… by burning toast. In 2017, a Shield match in Brisbane had to be abandoned after Nathan Lyon forgot a slice in his toaster. It happened again in Perth in 2019, but the arsonists were not named. Later that year, Delissa Kimmince had a toastie accident that briefly interrupted a match against Sri Lanka in Brisbane. The lesson here? Take away the cricketers' bread. Let them eat cake. Kimmince parades the guilty toast outside the locker room



© Getty Images

In 2019-2020, Australia was ravaged by bushfires in one of the country's worst fire seasons on record. Although it was a seasonal event, it had never been as catastrophic as that year. Cricket stepped into the breach to help, with a number of bushfire charity matches. But there have been times when the bushfire season was not a reason to cancel a match. Fielders debate who will get the ball after the batsman ran one-legged to deep leg in Cessnock, New South Wales



© Getty Images

Apparently England has always been big on bonding sessions around campfires. They did it on safari in 2003 in South Africa, and again at a pre-Ashes camp in Nuremberg, Germany, where tough physical and mental tasks took place, such as who could make the most smores and who could complete the ninth sing-along of 'Wonderwall' would survive. . Elemental Disintegration: England finds itself on the hot seat



© Getty Images

Deepti Unni is an assistant editor at ESPNcricinfo © ESPN Sports Media Ltd. Cricket involves a number of gravity-defying feats Photo function Cricket sometimes gets the worst of all seasons Photo function When it's cricket summer, the rain wants a season pass

