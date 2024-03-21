Aryna Sabalenka: 'My heart is broken,' says tennis star after ex-boyfriend is found dead | World news





Tennis star Aryna Sabalenka has said her “heart is broken” following the death of her ex-boyfriend. Konstantin Koltsov, 42, a Belarusian former professional ice hockey player, was found dead Monday at a hotel in Miami, Florida. He was in town to support Sabalenka at the Miami Open. The police are investigating the death have said it was an “apparent suicide”. after finding no evidence of “foul play”. Image:

Konstantin Koltsov. File photo: Reuters



“Konstantin's death is an unthinkable tragedy, and although we were no longer together, my heart is broken,” 25-year-old Sabalenka wrote on Instagram. “Please respect my privacy and that of his family during this difficult time.” Sabalenkawho is currently ranked second in the world by the Women's Tennis Association (WTA), will continue to play despite Koltsov's death and will face a close friend, Spaniard Paula Badosa, at the Miami Open on Friday. Badosa admitted that playing against the Belarusian will be “uncomfortable”. In widely quoted comments, she said: “She is my best friend and I don't want her to suffer. It's a very difficult situation.” Image:

Aryna Sabalenka and Konstantin Koltsov. Photo: Aryna Sabalenka



Ex-wife says she doubts Koltsov committed suicide Police in Miami-Dade confirmed Tuesday that they responded to a call at a Miami resort about reports of a man jumping from a balcony. But Koltsov's ex-wife Yulia Mikhailova said so she doubts he committed suicide and that “he was most likely very drunk” when he died. Read more from Sky News:

Ex-Man City footballer will serve a prison sentence in Brazil for rape

Jewish groups are defending the Oscar-winning director who criticized Israel's military offensive

Wife of Formula 1 team boss launches legal action against the sport's governing body “Empty alcohol bottles were found in the room where Konstantin stayed,” she told Belarusian news channel Zerkalo. 'There was a balcony overlooking the ocean. Probably Konstantin didn't keep track of his actions.' Ms Mikhailova accused the media of making a mistake, saying: “I think it was your colleagues who misunderstood something. Or they dismissed the assumption of police suicide as a fact.” She said there was nothing in her former husband's behavior to suggest suicidal ideation. After opening his email through an old family computer, she said she discovered he had booked apartments in another location and was waiting for the items he paid for and that he had “rented a car for a long time.” Although she admitted 'at this point it is impossible to say for certain whether it was suicide or an accident', she was adamant 'he was not meant to die. Of course, anything can go to your head, but there was no trace of tragedy.” Anyone feeling emotionally upset or suicidal can call Samaritans for assistance on 116 123 or email [email protected]. Alternatively, letters can be sent to: Freepost SAMARITANS LETTERS.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://news.sky.com/story/aryna-sabalenka-my-heart-is-broken-tennis-star-says-after-ex-boyfriend-found-dead-13098955 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos