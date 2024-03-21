Wild shutout ducks, but loses Brodin after brutal injury – Wilderness Walk





Just when we start to feel good about the Minnesota Wild, our feelings come crashing down again. During Tuesday night's game against the Anaheim Ducks, they absolutely crushed their opponents in every way possible on the ice. A 4-0 scoreline, with Kirill Kaprizov scoring on the power play and rookie Marat Khusnutdinov earning his first career point, should be a nice little result in the Wild's current quest to claim the final playoff spot in the West . Unfortunately, Jonas Brodin, the Wild's most consistent defenseman, went down in the third period with a terrible-looking injury after being hit and then snared and thrown around by Alex Killorn. No official update has been made on Brodin's injury, but that's just the way it iswatchedbad. The way he hit the ice, threw the glove aside and collapsed while holding something just left us with extreme concerns about his health. The Wild are already relying on star rookie Brock Faber to fill the hole left by Jared Spurgeon, but losing Brodin too would be the biggest blow of all to the heart. Could a left side of a blue line, namely Jake Middleton, Declan Chisholm and Alex Goligoski or Dakota Mermis, really earn enough points to move up the rankings? The Wild have earned points in their last eight games with him – without him it might be a little harder to continue that streak. That's wild Why is Marcus Johansson so frustrating to watch? The re-signed veteran was an experience to have on our screens. [Hockey Wilderness]

More on Wild's possible signing of Rasmus Kumpulainen to his three-year entry-level contract.[The Hockey News] Off the track… Kyle Okposo has been on less than stellar teams his entire career. From a mediocre New York Islanders team to a basement Buffalo Sabers team. Now that he has been traded to the Florida Panthers, he has his eyes solely on the Stanley Cup. [ESPN]

Stanley Cup winner Chris Simon died on Tuesday at the age of 52. [TSN]

NHL GMs are proposing minor rule adjustments, additional coaching challenges and more during this week's meetings.[Sportsnet]

Do you think you could write a story like this? Hockey Wilderness wants you to develop your voice, find an audience, and we'll pay you for it. Just fill in this shape.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://hockeywilderness.com/news-rumors/wilderness-walk/wild-shutout-ducks-but-lose-brodin-after-brutal-injury-r29957/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos