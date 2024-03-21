FLOKI soars 40% after announcing partnership for the World Table Tennis Championships





The cryptocurrency market witnessed a remarkable rise today, especially when FLOKI price rose by over 40%. Notably, this increase coincides with a major announcement from Floki and TokenFi, unveiling their partnership as the official cryptocurrency partner for the upcoming World Table Tennis Championships in Incheon, South Korea. Moreover, TokenFi (TOKEN) also rose after the announcement. Floki and TokenFi's price rises amid crucial partnership announcement The Floki and TokenFi were among the biggest percentage gainers in the crypto market today and received notable attention from investors. The former was up almost 40% at the time of writing, while the latter was up about 50% at the same time. Meanwhile, alongside TokenFi, Floki has secured a central role as the official cryptocurrency partner for the World Table Tennis Championships, which will take place in Incheon, South Korea. Notably, this partnership marks another strategic move from Floki, leveraging the extensive reach and prestige of the sports world to strengthen its presence in the cryptocurrency landscape. In a recent announcement on the It's worth noting that this isn't the first time Floki has explored opportunities in the sports sector. Meanwhile, this venture follows Floki's previous involvement in sporting events, including table tennis tournaments in Frankfurt and Busan, each helping to raise the brand's profile on a global scale. With the Mohegan INSPIRE Entertainment Resort hosting the upcoming World Championship event from March 27 to 31, the partnership is poised to significantly increase Floki's visibility and engagement. Also read: Layerswap Foils Domain Hijacking, Vows Compensation and Refund Seize the opportunity in South Korea Floki also mentioned its association with the WTT Champions Incheon event, underscoring a strategic initiative to leverage South Korea's fast-growing cryptocurrency ecosystem. Furthermore, the move fits seamlessly with Floki's established community building efforts, especially in the area of ​​sports sponsorship. With millions of interactions from previous partnerships, the collaboration with the World Table Tennis Championships represents a substantial leap forward. Additionally, the event's massive viewership, expected to reach approximately 450 million people worldwide, will provide Floki with an unprecedented platform to showcase its brand and underlying technology to a diverse and expansive audience. Meanwhile, at the time of writing, Floki price was up 38.15% to $0.0002443, with trading volume skyrocketing 112% to $1.18 billion. Notably, the crypto has added over 600% in the past 30 days, amid a bullish run in the broader meme coin sector. On the other hand, TokenFi price rose 48.74% to $0.1014, and trading volume shot up 238% to $72.66 million over the past 24 hours. The TOKEN crypto has added almost 40% in the past seven days, along with a monthly increase of around 220%. Also Read: Bitcoin Traders Buy $76,000 Calls as $2.6 Billion in BTC and ETH Options Expire Part:



A seasoned professional with three years of experience in the financial market, Rupam has honed his skills as a rigorous research analyst and insightful journalist. He finds joy in exploring the dynamic nuances of the financial landscape. Currently working as a sub-editor at Coingape, Rupam's expertise extends beyond conventional boundaries. His contributions include breaking stories, delving into AI-related developments, providing real-time crypto market updates, and presenting insightful economic news. Rupam's journey is marked by a passion for unraveling the intricacies of finance and delivering impactful stories that resonate with diverse audiences. The content presented may contain the personal opinions of the author and is subject to market conditions. Do your market research before investing in cryptocurrencies. The author or the publication is not liable for your personal financial losses.

