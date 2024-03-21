Seven From Fencing Get ready for NCAA Championships this weekend





PHILADELPHIA The University of Pennsylvania's nationally ranked fencing programs are sending seven fencers to the 2024 NCAA Fencing Championships, which begin on Thursday, March 21. 2024 NCAA Fencing Championships

Thursday March 21 to Sunday March 24 | First strip at 9am

Columbus, OH | Frans Veldhuis

Watch |Live results Last timeout Nationally ranked Penn had an appearance in the Mid-Atlantic/South NCAA Regional hosted by Drake University on March 9. The Quakers had eight fencers place in the top ten in their events, with Blake Broszus , Gian Dhingra , Bryce Louie And Katina Proestakis Ortiz earn medals. In the #7 women, junior Proestakis Ortz led the way and took bronze in foil, followed closely by her teammate Sabrina Cho in fourth place. In epee, freshmen Grace Hu took sixth place while he was a senior Shirley Guo took ninth place to round out the women who ranked in the top ten. The #8 men performed strongly, especially in foil, with senior Broszus winning gold and Louie following in second place, while Nicholas Molina took tenth place. Freshman Dhingra tied the men's top ten wins with a silver medal in saber. Card punched Broszus, Cho, Dhingra, Hu, Louie, Proestakis Ortiz, et al Joseph Wu will represent the Red and Blue at the championships in Columbus. Awards for all regions The Quakers secured 16 spots between the two programs, with the women taking nine and the men taking seven. Broszus, Cho, Dhingra, Louie, Proestakis Ortiz and Wuled took the lead and earned All-Region First Team in their respective events.

Huand Guog took sole honors for the second team with their sixth and ninth place finishes at the regional epee. Eight Quakers received honorable mentions, with Arthur Andreev , Katherine Andres , Leah Blum , Justina Lam , Hailey Lu , Avery Townsend , Elizabeth Wang And Nicholas Wu land in the top 15 at their events in Madison, NJ #FightOnPenn

