Ruturaj Gaikwad replaces MS Dhoni as skipper of Chennai Super Kings | Cricket news





NEW DELHI: In an unexpected turn of events, Ruturaj Gaikwad took on the role of captain of the Chennai Super Kings on Thursday, replacing the legendary MS Dhoni, as the defending champions stunned fans with a big announcement just a day before the IPL opener.

The Indian Premier League announced this development in a message on X, ahead of CSK's match against Royal Challengers Bangalore.

“Presenting @ChennaiIPL's Captain – @Ruutu1331,” the IPL posted on X soon after releasing a photo of all the captains posing with the IPL trophy.

After playing six ODIs and 19 T20s for India, Gaikwad made his debut for CSK in 2020 and has since played 52 matches for the five-time IPL champions.

The elegant opener put in a remarkable performance last year, amassing 590 runs in 16 matches at an impressive strike rate of 147.50.

The 27-year-old from Maharashtra is not new to captaincy, having led the Indian team to the gold medal at the Asian Games last year.

“MS Dhoni has handed over the captaincy of Chennai Super Kings to Ruturaj Gaikwad ahead of the start of TATA IPL 2024 . Ruturaj has been an integral part of Chennai Super Kings since 2019, playing 52 matches in the IPL during this period,” CSK said in a statement on their website.

“The team is looking forward to the upcoming season,” the statement said.

Dhoni is expected to retire at the end of the season and hence the franchise felt the need for a smooth transition in Dhoni's presence as a player.

“Whatever Dhoni does is in the interest of the team. I heard about the decision just before the captains' meeting. You have to respect his decision, it is his decision,” CSK CEO Kasi Viswanathan told PTI.

CSK and Dhoni share an unbreakable bond and it is expected that the World Cup-winning captain will continue to play an important role in the franchise in the future, albeit not as a player.

CSK had even tried to take over the lead in the 2022 edition but failed to do so as Ravindra Jadeja handed back the captaincy duties to Dhoni after eight matches.

“It didn't work then, this is different,” Visawanathan said.

Dhoni officially announced his retirement from international cricket on August 15, 2020, but continued to play the IPL.

The 42-year-old, who played with an unreliable knee last season, underwent surgery after leading CSK to their fifth title.

Dhoni has played as many as 250 IPL matches and scored more than 5000 runs at a strike rate of 135.92.

Due to his knee problems, Dhoni pushed himself back to number 8 in the batting order last season, but after returning to full fitness, he is expected to bat higher this edition.

Former India pacer Irfan Pathan recently met Dhoni and claimed that the latter seems to be in good form after the knee surgery.

“Last year Dhoni said he gave his fans a gift with his cricket. I met him a few days ago, he played non-stop pickleball for two hours. His knee was as fit as ever. It's an exciting time for fans ; he has his vintage look now. Will we get the vintage-old Dhoni too?” Pathan asked on Star Sports.

“His role has changed in the last two years. He comes in a lower league, plays lesser deliveries but hits the big shots, the strike rate is high. It's a small innings but a memorable one.

“I don't think that will change much this year. He will continue to play that role,” Pathan said.

(With inputs from PTI)

