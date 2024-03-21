Sports
SEC Reveals LSU's Football Opponents for 2025 – LSU
BATON ROUGE The Southeastern Conference announced its schedule for the 2025 football season on Wednesday.
Similar to the 2024 SEC football schedule, teams in 2025 will play eight league games plus one required opponent from the ACC, Big Ten, Big 12, Pac-12 or Major Independent.
SEC schools will play the same league opponents in 2025 as they will play in 2024. LSU will host Arkansas, Florida, South Carolina and Texas A&M at Tiger Stadium in 2025 and will travel to face Alabama, Ole Miss, Oklahoma and Vanderbilt.
For LSU's 2025 non-conference games, the Tigers travel to Clemson on August 30, followed by home games against Louisiana Tech on September 6 and Western Kentucky on November 22.
Continuing with our current format for the 2025 season provides additional time to understand the impact of the changes happening around us as we determine the appropriate long-term plan for SEC football scheduling, said SEC Commissioner Greg Sankey.
The full schedule for the 2025 football season will be announced at a later date.
The 2025 schedule format was approved last week by a vote of the SEC presidents and chancellors, following a recommendation from the league's athletic directors.
The 2025 season will mark the second year that the SEC Championship Game at the end of the regular season will feature the top two teams in the 16-team Conference standings. Beginning with the 2024 season, the SEC will eliminate divisional standings.
|
Sources
2/ https://lsusports.net/news/2024/03/20/sec-reveals-lsus-2025-football-opponents/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- World news and stories on the AppStore
- Consultation on introducing a UK carbon border adjustment mechanism
- SEC Reveals LSU's Football Opponents for 2025 – LSU
- The 192-year-old Saint Helena tortoise is the world's oldest land animal
- “Tamil Nadu awaits political change: BJP's Annamalai thanks PM Modi for dispatch from Coimbatore
- Mr. Emmet Walsh, Actor of Blade Runner and Knives Out, Dies at 88
- Sydney Sweeney wears a little black lace dress by Shushu/Tong at 92NY
- Princess Peach: Showtime!Review | CNN Underlined
- Reddit share sale worth $6.4 billion BBC News
- Indonesian opposition candidate calls for new vote after election defeat
- Biden administration unveils toughest US car emissions limits ever to boost electric vehicles
- Bollywood Newswrap, March 20: Pulkit Samrat-Kriti Kharbanda makes her first appearance after marriage; Priyanka Chopra-Nick Jonas visits Ayodhya's Ram Mandir with Malti