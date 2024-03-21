SEC Reveals LSU's Football Opponents for 2025 – LSU

BATON ROUGE The Southeastern Conference announced its schedule for the 2025 football season on Wednesday.

Similar to the 2024 SEC football schedule, teams in 2025 will play eight league games plus one required opponent from the ACC, Big Ten, Big 12, Pac-12 or Major Independent.

SEC schools will play the same league opponents in 2025 as they will play in 2024. LSU will host Arkansas, Florida, South Carolina and Texas A&M at Tiger Stadium in 2025 and will travel to face Alabama, Ole Miss, Oklahoma and Vanderbilt.

For LSU's 2025 non-conference games, the Tigers travel to Clemson on August 30, followed by home games against Louisiana Tech on September 6 and Western Kentucky on November 22.

Continuing with our current format for the 2025 season provides additional time to understand the impact of the changes happening around us as we determine the appropriate long-term plan for SEC football scheduling, said SEC Commissioner Greg Sankey.

The full schedule for the 2025 football season will be announced at a later date.

The 2025 schedule format was approved last week by a vote of the SEC presidents and chancellors, following a recommendation from the league's athletic directors.

The 2025 season will mark the second year that the SEC Championship Game at the end of the regular season will feature the top two teams in the 16-team Conference standings. Beginning with the 2024 season, the SEC will eliminate divisional standings.