UMaine, BU revives one of the best rivalries in college hockey

It's been a while since the University of Maine and Boston University have played a truly meaningful hockey game.

The two Hockey East rivals play regular-season games every year, but will meet in the conference tournament semifinals at the TD Garden in Boston on Friday at 7:30 p.m.

And a week later, they could meet again in the NCAA Tournament, as they both secured spots in the major tournament.

This is a classic rivalry that has lost its luster in recent years as both programs have struggled, especially UMaine.

UMaine will appear in a Hockey East semifinal and the NCAA tournament for the first time since 2011-12.

UMaine had gone to 18 NCAA tournaments and 11 Frozen Fours between the 1986-87 and 2011-12 seasons. UMaine won national titles in 1993 and 1999.

Boston University won its fifth and final NCAA title in 2009 and has reached the Frozen Four just twice since, including last season. The Terriers lost to Providence in the 2015 NCAA championship game.

UMaine and BU have played some memorable games.

UMaine's very first game as a Division I ECAC team came on November 20, 1979, when it lost 5-3 at Boston University's Walter Brown Arena. It had been a Division II team for its first two seasons.

During UMaine's remarkable 42-1-2 season that culminated in the school's first NCAA title during the 1992-93 season, it was BU that handed UMaine its only loss.

The Terriers came back from a 6-2 deficit to win 7-6 at Alfond Arena on a Mike Pomichter goal off a two-on-one rush.

UMaine got revenge when it defeated BU 5-2 in the Hockey East title game later that season.

Two years later, BU got a major measure of revenge when the Terriers defeated UMaine in the NCAA championship game in Providence, 6-2.

UMaine had to go three overtimes to beat Michigan in the semifinals.

Former UMaine goalie Greg Hirsch endorsed Garth Snow and Mike Dunham during the 1992-93 national championship season, saying BU was their biggest rival at the time, not New Hampshire.

You had two alpha head coaches [UMaines] Shawn Walsh and Jack Parker didn't play second fiddle to anyone, said Hirsch, who still lives in the Bangor area. Parker ruled for quite some time before Shawn came in [in 1984].

Shawn started recruiting different areas [like western Canada] and brought in players the Eastern coaches hadn't seen before and that forced them to step up their recruiting game, Hirsch said.

He said both coaches recruited the very best talent and there was a different level of intensity when the two teams faced off.

We saw them as the stubborn Boston team that thought nothing existed outside of Boston, and we were the Evil Empire of the North, Hirsch said.

In the eyes of BU and Hockey East, we were the villains. Shawn Walsh was a bad guy. And we loved being the villains. We embraced it, Hirsch said.

Walsh and Parker were two of the most competitive and fiery coaches in the country.

And they are also two of the most successful.

Refereeing a UMaine-BU game was a difficult challenge.

Parker once threw water bottles and sticks onto the ice at Alfond Arena and Walsh was never shy about getting up on the dashboard to express his displeasure with a phone call.

But it made every UMaine-BU game special. There is no shortage of passion and intensity. A great source of entertainment as they both liked to play an up-tempo, in-your-face style of play.

Today, behind the two benches are two young coaches.

Former BU star Jay Pandolfo coaches his alma mater and led them to the Frozen Four a year ago.

Ben Barr has turned the Black Bears into a 23-win team in his third season at UMaine after a seven-win freshman season.

They are two of the bright young stars in the coaching world.

The two teams played a thrilling two-game series at Agganis Arena in Boston earlier this season, with BU coming away with 3-2 and 5-4 wins.

BU has a potential Hobey Baker Award winner in freshman center Macklin Celebrini and one of the nation's best defensemen in Lane Hutson, while the Nadeau brothers have given UMaine two of the most productive freshmen in school history after Hobey Baker Award winner Paul Kariya.

Let the rivalry continue.

