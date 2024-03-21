A major blow for Australian cricketer David Warner as his search for a career lifeline ends in an embarrassing rejection

The T20 tournament will be held in England from July 23

No English franchise has recruited David Warner for The Hundred

David Warner's new life as a hitman has been turned upside down after he was overlooked for a place in a high-profile English league.

The 37-year-old was among a host of Australian stars not picked up by franchises for The Hundred, in which teams face 100 balls per innings.

Other names to be missed included hard-hitting middle-order Tim David, plus wicketkeepers Josh Inglis and Matthew Wade.

Warner set his minimum price for the franchises at just under $200,000 but was left out in the cold during the draft on Thursday morning, Australian time.

Other high-profile omissions included Pakistan's star batsman Babar Azam, teammate Mohammad Rizwan, Sri Lanka's Angelo Mathews and West Indies' Sunil Narine.

It was better news for Australians Adam Zampa and Spencer Johnson, who will represent the Oval Invincibles.

Warner's previous struggles in England are well documented: during four Ashes tours in 18 Tests, he was unable to plunder a century.

The T20 World Cup in the US and the Caribbean in June will be Warner's international swan song, but he is expected to handle other T20 franchise deals in the coming years, such is his fearsome reputation at stake.

He will line up for the Delhi Capitals in the Indian Premier League from this weekend – and also played in the first World T20 in the UAE in January.

It comes as Warner's wife Candice revealed this week that she gives her millionaire husband a weekly allowance because he is a 'huge spender'.

She added that the star cricketer doesn't even have a banking app on his phone.

Warner shocked the sporting world by announcing his retirement from Test and One Day International cricket in June last year, and played his last Test at the SCG in January.

“I'm quite conservative, but David is definitely the spender,” she said on The Backstage with Cooper and Matty Johns podcast.

'David has an allowance. It's a healthy compensation, so don't think I have him by the balls and he can't enjoy his life.'

Meanwhile, Australian women's star Ellyse Perry – thanks to some recent appearances for Royal Challengers Bangalore in the Women's Premier League in India – will play for Birmingham Phoenix.

All-rounder Perry is joined by former Australian captain Meg Lanning, Belinda Clarke medalist Ash Gardner, batswoman Beth Mooney and all-rounder Annabel Sutherland.

The 2024 tournament starts with a double-header between Oval Invincibles and Birmingham Phoenix on July 23 – with the finals in both competitions on August 18 at Lord's.