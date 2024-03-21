Sports
Why he left Ole Miss
AUBURN Auburn Football named Derrick Nix offensive coordinator and running backs coach in January of this year. After spending the past 16 years at Ole Miss as running backs, wide receivers and assistant head coach, he explained Wednesday why it was the right time for him to come to the Plains.
I am a believer, and this was a God-guided decision. It was just the right time for me and my family, Nix said. In my mind, I accomplished the things I wanted to do at Ole Miss, and if you know Hugh Freeze as I know him, he's also a great recruiter.
I'm in a position where I'm learning as I go. So to be with a guy like coach Freeze and (quarterbacks coach) Kent Austin, who I've worked with before, I look at this situation as a place where I can develop and be the best version of myself.
Replacing Cadillac Williams and current relationship with Lane Kiffin
Nix will replace former Auburn running backs coach Cadillac Williams, who resigned earlier this year after coaching at Auburn for the past five seasons.
Nix said he spoke with Williams and the two wished each other well.
More:Auburn football schedule 2025: Every SEC opponent Tigers face
I understand that I can only be myself. Williams was a damn good football player and has already done an excellent job as a coach in a short time, Nix said. He and I have spoken since the change and we wished each other luck on the road.
As for Ole Miss coach Lane Kiffin, things are still cool between the former colleagues, Nix said. They recently crossed paths during spring break.
I saw him when I went back down for spring break, Nix said. It was during a worship service and we had a heart-to-heart conversation.
Vision in the field of recruitment
Nix is widely considered one of the best recruiters in the SEC. During his time at Ole Miss, he helped bring in talent and coached future NFL players such as Elijah Moore and Jonathan Mingo.
As for recruiting, Nix said it was an adjustment from the way it was done at Ole Miss. Working with Kiffin meant heavy recruiting within the transfer portal, compared to Freeze who was more heavily involved in pursuing high school prospects.
Recruiting has been an adjustment and a welcome one for me here, Nix said. At Ole Miss, we still went after the best high school players, but if there was another guy in the portal, we understood that maybe their margin for error was a lot smaller and a little more mature that we were with them.
Looking at what Coach Freeze and his staff did last year to bring in the best high school players, they did a great job. So they're two different philosophies, but they both work.
Nix's view on offense
Nix's main focus for the group this year is to make Auburn a fundamentally efficient scoring machine. He wants to take care of the football and play with energy and commitment all season.
Before we started spring training, I saw a group of guys who were hungry and excited. They come in ready to work and just watching them take off, no one complains, Nix said. “So far in the first few weeks of practice, I've seen guys consistently working and doing things the way we want to do right now.
Nix wants Tigers fans to expect his offensive approach to be fast and fearless this season. He wants to emphasize taking care of the ball and getting wins on Saturdays.
It will be fun to watch and we will play physical,” he said. “The eleven boys we have on the field are going to play extremely hard.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.montgomeryadvertiser.com/story/sports/college/auburn/2024/03/20/auburn-football-new-offensive-coordinator-derrick-nix-why-he-left-ole-miss-lane-kiffin/73018112007/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- US envoy Donald Lu refutes Imran Khan conspiracy theory
- Bollywood Roundup: Neha Dhupia, Rakul Preet, Shraddha Kapoor and more…
- Why he left Ole Miss
- Italian fashion designer Eleonora Falcone wins the SHEIN X Global Challenge 2024
- Stocks hit new highs as Fed buzz boosts markets
- Google: Great Apple news in an inferiority complex (NASDAQ:GOOG)
- Jokowi inaugurates duplication of Kapuas I Bridge in Pontianak
- Stormy Daniels met with Manhattan prosecutors ahead of Trump's secret trial
- US tests hypersonic missile in Pacific to track China and Russia
- Garden Week will feature Madison and Greene properties
- A major blow for Australian cricketer David Warner as his search for a career lifeline ends in an embarrassing rejection
- Explore cutting-edge DAM solutions and innovative AI tools