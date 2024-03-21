Why he left Ole Miss

AUBURN Auburn Football named Derrick Nix offensive coordinator and running backs coach in January of this year. After spending the past 16 years at Ole Miss as running backs, wide receivers and assistant head coach, he explained Wednesday why it was the right time for him to come to the Plains.

I am a believer, and this was a God-guided decision. It was just the right time for me and my family, Nix said. In my mind, I accomplished the things I wanted to do at Ole Miss, and if you know Hugh Freeze as I know him, he's also a great recruiter.

I'm in a position where I'm learning as I go. So to be with a guy like coach Freeze and (quarterbacks coach) Kent Austin, who I've worked with before, I look at this situation as a place where I can develop and be the best version of myself.

Replacing Cadillac Williams and current relationship with Lane Kiffin

Nix will replace former Auburn running backs coach Cadillac Williams, who resigned earlier this year after coaching at Auburn for the past five seasons.

Nix said he spoke with Williams and the two wished each other well.

I understand that I can only be myself. Williams was a damn good football player and has already done an excellent job as a coach in a short time, Nix said. He and I have spoken since the change and we wished each other luck on the road.

As for Ole Miss coach Lane Kiffin, things are still cool between the former colleagues, Nix said. They recently crossed paths during spring break.

I saw him when I went back down for spring break, Nix said. It was during a worship service and we had a heart-to-heart conversation.

Vision in the field of recruitment

Nix is ​​widely considered one of the best recruiters in the SEC. During his time at Ole Miss, he helped bring in talent and coached future NFL players such as Elijah Moore and Jonathan Mingo.

As for recruiting, Nix said it was an adjustment from the way it was done at Ole Miss. Working with Kiffin meant heavy recruiting within the transfer portal, compared to Freeze who was more heavily involved in pursuing high school prospects.

Recruiting has been an adjustment and a welcome one for me here, Nix said. At Ole Miss, we still went after the best high school players, but if there was another guy in the portal, we understood that maybe their margin for error was a lot smaller and a little more mature that we were with them.

Looking at what Coach Freeze and his staff did last year to bring in the best high school players, they did a great job. So they're two different philosophies, but they both work.

Nix's view on offense

Nix's main focus for the group this year is to make Auburn a fundamentally efficient scoring machine. He wants to take care of the football and play with energy and commitment all season.

Before we started spring training, I saw a group of guys who were hungry and excited. They come in ready to work and just watching them take off, no one complains, Nix said. “So far in the first few weeks of practice, I've seen guys consistently working and doing things the way we want to do right now.

Nix wants Tigers fans to expect his offensive approach to be fast and fearless this season. He wants to emphasize taking care of the ball and getting wins on Saturdays.

It will be fun to watch and we will play physical,” he said. “The eleven boys we have on the field are going to play extremely hard.