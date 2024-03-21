This week on Hockey East: Even with NCAA tournament bids for three of the four teams, an intense battle ahead for the conference crown – College Hockey

There will be no shortage of intensity this weekend as the final four of Hockey East Boston College, Boston University, Maine and Massachusetts compete for the Lou Lamoreillo Trophy.

BC and BU will try to erase the bitter memories of the losses in the Beanpot, which was held in the same building just over a month ago. Maine will enjoy its first trip to TD Garden in twelve years. And UMass, after being eliminated from the semifinals last year, is back and looking for its third Hockey East tournament title in four seasons.

However, other than the trophy itself, there is little tangible to be won this weekend for three of the four participating schools. Only UMass has an uncertain future beyond Saturday, and even the Minutemen have about an 80 percent chance of making the NCAA Tournament regardless of how they do in the Hockey East semifinals, according to USCHO.com analysis. BC, BU and Maine are all guaranteed a spot in the big dance.

The specific scenarios are too numerous to list here, so go to USCHO's pairwise predictora must for any college hockey junkie (but try not to get too hooked).

So, like a team scoring an insurance goal in the final minutes of the third period, the two Boston schools and Orono's will breathe a little easier as they enter the final stages of Hockey East's version of March Madness.

“I don't think it's good to hold our sticks so tightly,” BU senior forward Luke Tuch said. (Our) place was set in the (NCAA) tournament, but we were never satisfied. I think it's just getting back to work (in training), competing and attacking each other and making each other better.

The matchups include BU (No. 2 in both the tournament seeding and the USCHO.com poll) vs. Maine (No. 3 tournament, No. 7 USCHO) at 4 p.m., followed by BC (No. 1 in both) vs. UMass (Tournament No. 5, No. 13 USCHO). All games will be available on NESN and ESPN-plus.

Boston College will be the No. 1 seed in the NCAA Tournament and will play in the Providence Regional the following weekend regardless of what happens at TD Garden. Still, BC transfer forward Jack Malone, who fell one game short of the Frozen Four with Cornell last season, said the Eagles' motivation from this point on is simply to win Hockey East and win the national championship.

Our mentality every game has to be the same, Malone said. It doesn't matter who was played, it doesn't really matter what's at stake. Our goal is to win six more games to end the year and get two more trophies. There is no level of comfort in playing one opponent as opposed to another.

BC topped UMass twice this season, 5-1 on Feb. 16 in Amherst, Mass., and 6-4 two nights later at the Silvio O. Conte Forum. Despite the relative ease of their two wins, Eagles coach Greg Brown said his team won't look beyond the Minutemen, a program just four years removed from winning the NCAA championship.

There is no trap in the Hockey East semifinals, Brown said. We know they are a great team. Both times hard fought matches. They have a successful program, they know how to win. We know it will be a huge battle for us and we know we have to be at our best.

It's been a while since BU and Maine last played each other. That was on the weekend of November 17 and 18, when the Terriers recorded a pair of one-goal victories, 3-2 and 5-4, at Agganis Arena.

BU freshman defenseman Gavin McCarthy said his team has come a long way in the ensuing four months, and the maturity they've gained since then should go a long way toward postseason success.

By doing things the right way, we obviously had moments where we let off the gas pedal a little bit, McCarthy said. Playing on our toes, not playing on our heels, that's going to be huge for us as we go down the stretch. Everyone is fighting for their lives.