Track & Field opens outdoor season in Richmond





The Keydets finished fourth overall at the SoCon Indoor Championships and are looking forward to a strong start to the outdoor season. Several Keydets set the tone for the outdoor season with their finish at the SoCon indoor meet. Keyandre Midgett won the triple jump for the second year in a row by finishing first with a new personal best distance and a CPTF facility record of 15.57 meters, earning All-SoCon honors. Senior Andrew Granger won the men's weight throw for the second year in a row with a new PR distance of 17.46 meters, earning the individual title and All-SoCon recognition. Freshman thrower Rafe Clendenine earned All-SoCon honors for the second time in as many days by placing second behind Granger in the weight throw with a new PR distance of 50 feet. HurdlerLiam McBride again reset the school record for the third time this indoor season in the 60m hurdles with a new PR time of 7.96 seconds, earning All-SoCon honors. Seniors Nick Brown and Richard Edward earned All-SoCon by finishing second and third, respectively, in the 400 meters. VMI director of athletics Zack Scott “Our first outdoor athletics meet of the season is always an exciting event. Typically held in early spring as the weather begins to warm up, it marks the transition from indoors to outdoors. We will see competition from 17 schools all competing in this opportunity to test themselves against their peers and put up early season numbers. The atmosphere at the Fred Hardy Invitational in Richmond will be electric, with help from our supporters resonating throughout the stadium as our team pushes themselves to the limit. our team is this meet will serve as a valuable opportunity to measure our progress, identify areas for improvement and set goals for the remainder of the outdoor season. It's a chance to set markers, set personal bests and perhaps even qualify to come for bigger competitions later in the season.” VMI athletes compete 3,000 meters Steeplechase men:

Ligday, Nicholas

———————————–

Men's 1,500 m running:

Hagerik, Benjamin

Ligday, Nicholas

Kelley, Michael

Kelley, Stephen

Jorgensen, Michael

Falcone, Jake

Crenshaw, Colin

Women's 1,500 m running:

Sisk, Jillian

Shaft, Gretal

Lavender, Nathalie

Talbott, Hayden

Fiorillo, Caroline

———————————–

Men's 110m hurdles:

McBride, Liam

Topos, Xander

Women's 100m hurdles:

Hart, Shea

LaForest, Alina

———————————–

Men's 400 meter sprint:

Blunt, Isaiah

Edwards, Richard

Webb, Jack

Donaghey, Caleb

———————————–

Men's 100 meter sprint:

Brown, Niek

McBride, Liam

Garnett, Jacob

Women's 100 meter sprint:

Hall, heaven

Green, SeMore

Koumondji, Jennifer

———————————–

Men's 800 meter running:

Hagerik, Benjamin

Kelley, Michael

Kelley, Stephen

Jorgensen, Michael

Falcone, Jake

Crenshaw, Colin

Women's 800 meter running:

Hurd, Olivia

Anderson, Evelyn

Shaft, Gretal

Lavender, Nathalie

Talbott, Hayden

———————————–

Men's 400m hurdles:

Topos, Xander

Women's 400 meters intermediate hurdles:

LaForest, Alina

———————————–

Men's 200 meter sprint:

Brown, Niek

Edwards, Richard

Webb, Jack

Garnett, Jacob

Donaghey, Caleb

Midgett, Keyandre

200 meter sprint women:

Armstrong, Eleyah

Hall, heaven

Green, SeMore

———————————–

Men's 5,000 meter running:

Schacht, Kevin

Lowry, Patrick

Kiernan, Patrick

Women's 5,000 meter running:

Sisk, Jillian FIELD EVENTS 9:00 am:

Men's hammer throw:

Clendenin, Rafe

Granger, Andrew

Women's hammer throw:

Baker, diamond

Kirkland, Jenna

———————————–

10:00:

Men's shot put:

Davis, Hunter

Hyman, Christian

Williams, Elisha

Women's shot put:

Baker, diamond

Kirkland, Jenna

Osbourne, Kayla

———————————–

12:00 noon:

Men's pole vault:

James, Tyre

Thomas, Cameron

Vaughn, Jesse

Women's pole vault:

Hill, Taylor

———————————–

12:00 noon:

Men's triple jump:

Man, Karel

Women's triple jump:

Freitas, Julie

———————————–

12:30 pm:

Women's high jump:

Fraser, Morgan

———————————–

1:00 pm:

Women's javelin:

Jimenez, Melanie

Cabales, Isabelle

———————————–

3:30 PM:

Women's long jump:

James, Anja

Hart, Shea

———————————–

4:15 PM:

Men's high jump:

Larvie, Christian

———————————–

4:30 IN THE AFTERNOON:

Women's discus throw:

Baker, diamond

Kirkland, Jenna

Osbourne, Kayla

Men's discus throw:

Blunt, Isaiah

Clendenin, Rafe

Granger, Andrew ———————————–

5:00 PM:

Men's long jump:

Jones, Robert

Man, Karel

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://vmikeydets.com/news/2024/3/21/mens-track-and-field-track-field-opens-outdoor-season-in-richmond.aspx The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos