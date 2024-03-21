European Cricket League: Jersey's Old Victorians reach knockout stages





Matthew Webb's bowling helped Old Victorians through to the knockout stages Jersey champions Old Victorians are through to the knockout stages of the European Cricket League after a 19-run win over Forfarshire in Scotland. Jamie Watling hit 32 and Julius Sumerauer 39 as Old Victorians made 116-7 after a middle order collapse. But in reply, Forfarshire struggled to maintain the run-rate as Matthew Webb had figures of 3-22 while they conceded 97-6. Old Victorians face group leaders Hornchurch in their final match later on Thursday. After scoring 99 not out and 120 not out on Wednesday Opener Jonty Jenner was caught on one of the three balls at the start of the second over. But Sumerauer and Watling put on 65 for the second wicket before the former was caught after hitting six sixes in his 15-ball innings just before mid-way, leaving Old Victorians at 66-2. Watling hit four sixes in his 18-ball 32 before being caught out to leave the Jersey side 89-3 midway through the seventh over. But the Old Victorians' lower order failed to produce results as they scored just 27 more runs, while skipper James Duckett (14) was the only other Island batsman to reach double figures as they finished on a manageable 116-7. Scottish wicketkeeper Callum Garden hit four sixes in a 15-ball 33, but none of his teammates got past 18 runs as Forfarshire lost wickets regularly. They lost three off four balls after James Duckett dismissed skipper Jack Hogarth for 10 in the last ball of the seventh over, before Webb took the wickets of Garden and his replacement Lewis James in successive balls in the next over. The win also guarantees Old Victorians a top-two finish in the group, meaning they have two chances to qualify for Friday's knockout stage final.

