Women's Tennis Continues Road Swing Tennis Georgia Tech Women's Yellow Jackets





THE PLAINS No. 24 Georgia Tech women's tennis returns to action this weekend to complete this four-match road swing, traveling to Florida State and Miami on Friday and Sunday, respectively. No. 24 GEORGIA TECH (8-6, 4-2 ACC) at No. 42 FLORIDA STATE (8-6, 2-3 ACC)

Friday March 22, 2024 | 5:00 PM ET | Tallahassee, FL | Scott Speicher Tennis Center

No. No. 24 GEORGIA TECH (8-6, 4-2 ACC) and No. 19 MIAMI (6-3, 4-1 ACC)

Sunday March 24, 2024 | 10:00 AM ET | Coral Gables, FL | Neil Schiff Tennis Center After a bye weekend, Georgia Tech returns to action with a pair of road games in the Sunshine State. The Yellow Jackets opened this four-game swing two weekends ago at North Carolina and Duke, splitting the two. Tech earned a 4-1 victory over then-No. 21 Duke, 4-1, propelling the Jackets back into the top 25 at No. 23. Carol Lee passes Tech from the No. 1 singles rankings, with a doubles record of 9-3, while teaming with Kate Sharabura in doubles for a doubles score of 11-2 at the No. 1 doubles position. Florida State wrapped up a three-game road swing last weekend, traveling to Notre Dame and Louisville. The Seminoles lost 4-3 to the Fighting Irish before rebounding with a 5-1 win at Louisville on Sunday. FSU has collected ACC wins over Duke and Louisville so far. Miami comes off the weekend winners of its past three games, hosting Clemson on Friday before hosting the Yellow Jackets on Sunday. Most recently, the Hurricanes hit Louisville and Notre Dame on the road. The ACC's only setback in the young season was a 4-3 loss to North Carolina in Coral Gables. SERIES HISTORY

Florida State and Georgia Tech meet for the 41st time in program history on Friday. The Seminoles have the slim advantage in the series, 23-17, after winning four of the past five meetings. However, Georgia Tech captured the last meeting in Tallahassee in 2022, 4-3. Entering Tallahassee, FSU has the series lead, 10-8. Miami claims a slim 17-15 lead in the all-time series between the schools dating back to 1985. However, Tech has been the winner in three of the last five meetings, including a 4-3 decision on last season's senior day. Miami has won the last six meetings in Coral Gables and has an 8-3 lead heading into the home stretch. ITA RANKINGS

No. 24 Georgia Tech

No. 45 Carol Lee

No. 12 Carol Lee/Kate Sharabura No. 42 state of Florida

No. 33 Ellie Schoppe

No. 63 Victoria Allen

No. 70 Ellie Schoppe/Maelie Monfils No. 19 Miami

No. 61 Alexa Noel

No. 69 Isabella Pfennig

No. 107 Audrey Boch-Collins

No. 56 Xinyi Nong/Isabella Pfennig

No. 68 Alexa Noel/Xinyi Nong Alexander-Tharpe Fund The Alexander-Tharpe Fund is the fundraising arm of Georgia Tech Athletics, providing scholarships, operations and facility support to Tech's 400-plus student-athletes. Be part of the development of Yellow Jackets who thrive academically at the Institute and compete for championships at the highest levels of college athletics through the Annual Athletic Scholarship Fund, which provides scholarships directly to Georgia Tech student-athletes. For more information about supporting the Yellow Jackets, visit atfund.org.

For the latest information on the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets, follow us on@GT_WTEN), Instagram(GT_WTEN), Facebook(Georgia Tech women's tennis) or visit us atwww.ramblinwreck.com

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://ramblinwreck.com/womens-tennis-continues-road-swing/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos