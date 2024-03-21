Register now for the Continental Youth Grants and PTT Athlete Grants 2024

Continental Youth Scholarships



The ITTF aims to assist member associations in the development of their athletes by contributing to their training and participation in international youth events. This is achieved by identifying and supporting talented athletes and providing financial and technical assistance, as well as international exposure through participation in the WTT Youth Series.

In 2023, 43 athletes received assistance to support their training and participation in global events: 31 athletes from Africa, the Americas, Asia and Oceania through the Continental Youth Grants program, and 12 athletes who received grants from the European Scholarships initiative as a part of the European Development Programme.

The achievements of the 2023 Youth Scholarship recipients were numerous. American Sally Moyland topped the list with excellent results among scholarship holders, winning gold at the WTT Youth Contender Charleston, silver at the WTT Youth Contender Havirov and Puerto Princesa, and becoming the U19 Youth PanAm Champion. While remaining in America, Hamilton Yamane (BRA) won the WTT Youth Contender in Asuncion, and Nandan Naresh (USA) took victory at the WTT Youth Contender in Mosquera and was a finalist at the WTT Youth Contender Charleston and the ITTF Pan American Youth U19 boys event.

African youth scholarship holder Amir Essid of Tunisia won silver in the U13 boys event at the WTT Youth Contender Szombathely, while in Asia, Benyamin Faraji (IRI) took gold medals in several WTT YC events: the U19 and U17 titles in Batumi and Jezzine, and the U15 crown in Sulaymaniyah, Amman and Almaty. Compatriot Baran Arjmand (IRI) won a silver medal at the WTT YC Batumi and Jezzine (U17), while Abdulrahman Altaher (KSA) won the silver medal in the U13 boys category at the WTT YC in Al Ain and Amman. In Oceania, Won Bae (AUS) claimed the title at the 2023 Oceania Youth Championships, while compatriot Finn Luu reached the finals of the 2023 ITTF Oceania Cup and the ITTF Oceania Championships respectively.

In Europe, Nina Guo Zheng (FRA) won gold in the U15 mixed doubles and silver in the Girls U15 event at the 2023 European Youth Championships, while Bianca Mei Rosu (ROU) reached the semi-finals in the Girls U19. At the same championships, Danilo Faso (ITA) reached the semi-finals in the under-15 boys' doubles, after winning the boys' singles title at the European Under-13 Championships a month earlier.

The Continental Youth Grants are a successful initiative that helps raise the level of our talented players by allowing them to benefit from training abroad and WTT tournaments such as Amir Essid and Mariam Brahimi in 2023. Our federation has benefited from this initiative in recent years benefited, with athletes like Youssef Aidli, Alaa Al Saidi and Maram Zaghlami, encouraging our young athletes to achieve excellent results Ghazi Benkahia (TUN National Coach)

In 2024, the selection of athletes will be through an online application process and will follow specific criteria such as the latest Youth World Ranking (week of application deadline), athletes' participation and performance in the 2023 events and athletes' training and competition plan for 2024 ..

PTT athlete scholarships

The aim of the Para Table Tennis (PTT) Athlete Grant is to provide dedicated support to promising and talented PTT athletes around the world, enabling them to excel in their training and competition endeavors, especially ahead of the Paralympic Games 2024 in Paris. The initiative aims to improve their training routines, raise their performance standards and promote greater involvement in major international ITTF PTT sanctioned competitions and global training camps in 2024.

In 2023, 12 PTT athletes (8 women and 4 men) from 8 MAs (EGY, NGR, USA, COL, BRA, IRQ, MAS, KSA) benefited from the subsidy. These beneficiaries used the support to participate in a total of eight international ITTF-PTT sanctioned events and one training camp abroad. PTT Grant holders achieved excellent results, including Christiana Ikpeoyi (NGR) and Olatunji Ogunkunle (NGR), who won the PTT African Championships and qualified for the Paris Paralympic Games. Eduardo Freire (BRA) and Manuela Guzman (COL) won gold and silver medals in their respective classes at the 2023 ITTF Copa Tango Para Open, as well as gold at the 2023 Youth Parapan American Games.

I am so grateful to the ITTF for the opportunity to participate in the international ITTF sanctioned events. We lacked international exposure, and the grants helped me prepare for such major events like the ITTF PTT African Championships Christiana Ikpeoyi (NGR), PTT Grant holder “I would like to thank the ITTF for the PTT Grants initiative. I benefited a lot from the grant during my training camp in Egypt where I was able to improve my performance through different training sessions and exposure to different players. It was a valuable experience for me. Maryam Almyrisl (KSA)

In 2024, the selection of athletes will be through an online application process according to specific criteria such as the PTT World Ranking (March 2024), the performance of PTT athletes at ITTF sanctioned events, i.e. ITTF Fa20 events, ITTF Fa40 events in 2023, and will consider their 2024 activity plan to be submitted as part of the application process.

Member associations are invited to select and nominate four athletes, two boys and two girls, for the Continental Youth Grants 2024 and four PTT athletes for the Para Table Tennis Athlete Grant 2024, preferably two men and two women. To take advantage of the incentives and learn more about eligibility and application requirements, please contact your respective ITTF member association.