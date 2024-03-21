Paris 2024: Sharath Kamal becomes India's flag bearer, Mary Kom appointed chef de mission for the Olympics





Veteran table tennis player and CWG champion Sharath Kamal will be India's flag-bearer at the 2024 Paris Olympics, while legendary boxer MC Mary Kom was named chef de mission of the country's contingent on Thursday. The 41-year-old table tennis player symbolizes the unity and spirit of our contingent as they compete on the Olympic stage, the Indian Olympic Association (IOA) said in a statement during the announcement. Six-time world champion Mary Kom, bronze medalist at the 2012 London Olympics, will be assisted by luger Shiva Keshavan, who has been appointed deputy chef de mission. READ ALSO: Paris 2024 Olympics: France vs USA to kick off men's football tournament Mary Kom's unrivaled dedication to sport and inspiring journey make her a natural choice to guide and mentor our athletes at the Olympic Games, the IOA said. A former Olympian in luge, Keshavan brings a wealth of experience and knowledge to support the team's management and coordination efforts. Olympic bronze medalist in rifle shooting Gagan Narang will oversee India's operations at the shooting range, which is very far away from the main locations. India will send its largest ever shooting contingent to Paris, with 19 quota already in hand. ALSO READ: Husain Al Musallam, chairman of the World Aquatics in India, the top Swimming Federation has no idea His (Narang's) meticulous approach and understanding of athletes' needs will ensure an enabling environment for our shooters, the statement said. These appointments represent a blend of experience, expertise and leadership that will contribute significantly to the success of our athletes on the world stage, the statement said. Commenting on the appointments, IOA President PT Usha said: We are pleased to have such a distinguished and capable team of officials leading our contingent for the 2024 Paris Olympic Games. Their expertise, dedication and passion for sports will undoubtedly inspire our athletes to be the best they can be and make the nation proud.

