What's next for Simona Halep after her return to tennis?

MIAMI – Simona Halep wasn't sure what to expect in her first tournament in 18 months this week at the Miami Open. After a tough first round loss in three sets against Paula Badosa, the former world number 1 and three-time major champion still managed to keep a smile on her face.

“Someone said to me, 'If I get one dollar for every smile, I'll be rich at the end of the day,'” Halep told WTA Insider. “I laughed a lot because I get so much love from people.”

Earlier this month, Halep was cleared to return to tennis with immediate effect after her four-year ban for an anti-doping violation was reduced to nine months following her recent appeal to the Court of Arbitration for Sport.

Wanting to get back into action as soon as possible, Halep prepared to play against Miami, where she received a wildcard into the main draw.

“When I first stepped on the field, I told the guys I was there, and it was like I never left,” Halep said. “So I feel good about coming back. I love tennis, so this probably makes it easier.”

Halep spoke with WTA Insider after her return to Miami to discuss her emotions surrounding her return to tennis, what she has in store for her comeback and why her love for the sport never wavered.

WTA Insider: What were the emotions and nerves like for you as you prepared for your return?

Halep: When I was on the plane, I told my mom that I was super nervous because I didn't know what to expect from people. When you have such a difficult time, you don't know how people will see or treat you.

But the first day it was incredible. So then the stress disappeared and I did not stress myself in this direction. I knew things would go well on the field. The crowd was incredible again today. So the love I received is even more than anything I had before.

WTA Insider: Now that you've played a competitive match, what do you think you need to work on to get back to the level you're used to?

Halep: To be honest, I don't have a very clear idea of ​​what I didn't do right today and what I did wrong. I know I missed some balls that I normally shouldn't have. But honestly, I feel like I played good tennis.

So first of all I need a coach to guide me a bit. I'll wait for Carlos Martinez and start with him. We have set a trial period. He worked with Svetlana [Kuznetsova], my friend and favorite tennis player. I admire his work. So hopefully we can get along well and achieve good results.

But first I have to talk to him and he has to see me to tell me where I am, because alone it is difficult to determine your level.

WTA Insider: What was your reaction when you got the decision from CAS?

Halep: I was talking to my lawyers and I just smiled. I told them, “Guys, the decision is right.” I was so happy. I had tears after I ended the conversation with them. I was just happy that the truth came out and that the decision was fair.

So 18 months of stress were over and I could now start playing tennis. Because the hardest part was not being able to watch a tennis match. For a tennis player this was a disaster. Because I was suspended, I couldn't even watch a tennis match [at a tournament]. So it was difficult.

WTA Insider: Did you find yourself hating the sport?

Halep: No, I didn't have that darkness. People supported me from the first day to the last. Seeing that the opponents supported me and they believed that I was clean gave me strength and gave me the positive to keep fighting. So no, I didn't.

One person, a very important person to me, told me that I should not hate tennis, because tennis did not give me this difficult period. I thought about it and said, yes, tennis is still my passion. I enjoy doing this and I will come back when I have made the right decision.

Badosa overcomes returning Halep in the three-set opener in Miami



WTA Insider: What now?

Halep: Don't know [laughs]. This was so fast.

To be honest, I thought I would come back to clay so I could have some time to catch my breath and calm down. But the positive feeling was so great, and I had a few people around me who said that you have to go to feel the energy again.

It was the right decision, the best decision to come to Miami, to feel the energy, to feel the love of people and to feel the freedom again.

WTA Insider: How will you plan your comeback?

Halep: I have no plan. It's only the first tournament and I don't know what the plan will be, but I want to play as much as possible to get the rhythm back.

I am old. I'm not that young anymore and I have to supervise the comeback very well. I don't want to get hurt. Most people told me to worry about it because 18 months is a lot and I need to take it easy. So I have to talk to Carlos and we will definitely decide together.

WTA Insider: What are you most looking forward to at the moment?

Halep: I just want to enjoy the joy I have. It's been incredible this week. Even if I lost the first round, it doesn't matter. Nowadays it's not about tennis anymore. It's about my personal feelings, how I feel as a human being, and I feel great.

So I want to keep this feeling, and I want it to help me in future tournaments, because I know I'm very excited right now, but there will be moments when I think, “Why am I here?” So it will be difficult in a way, but I want to make it easier by enjoying playing tennis.